In the summer months they feature a beer garden patio with curbside eats prepared by their Food Truck, BLACKJACKS. Their space is the ultimate destination for morning, afternoon or evening beverages and eats. Drop by before work for a specialty coffee and pastry, or pop by in the late afternoon to evening for quality beers, and a creative food menu.



I really enjoyed the laid-back atmosphere at BGB and was happy to see a great beer menu featuring easy-drinking and experimental beers. I loved their Cool Beanz Coffee Cream Ale and their Boys to the Yard Milkshake IPA, both brewed in small batches for premium quality and taste.



Craft Heads Brewing Company Sour Batch Kids Watermelon Slice, and Chocolate PBR (Peanut Butter Raspberry) which were both fun to try but I couldn’t imagine enjoying a full pint of them. There are a lot of lighter drinking beers though so feel free to mix and match a flight so that you can get a good idea of their various offerings.



Brew Microbrewery Brew is known for their very Canadian Maple Beer which is a smooth maple ale spiced with fresh ginger root. The result is a malty, gently hopped ale with very subtle notes of maple. Beyond their magnificent maple beer you can find a few other easy drinking beers such as their Brew Proper Lager, which was created to be flavourful but most importantly smooth. Their tap room is a bright and airy space with an on-site kitchen that makes some of the best pretzels and pizzas in the area. Brew also delivers locally and outside of Essex County so you can order as many cases of maple beer as you want. Plus they plant a maple tree for every case ordered.



Sandwich Brewing Co. In Windsor’s historic Sandwich neighbourhood, you will find Sandwich Brewing Co. No it has nothing to do with the edible sandwich; Sandwich is actually considered one of the oldest, most historically significant settlements in Ontario.





Sandwich Brewing is housed in a renovated, 120-year-old building complex that has preserved some of its old structural charm. The beautiful and spacious two-story space has a real snug feel to it, making it a little too easy to spend numerous hours there.





The beers were all quite phenomenal, especially the White Bronco NEIPA and their South of the Border Porter on nitro. The brewery also offers growler fills, cans to go, and a small food menu that has some terrific charcuterie options. If you have time, drop by next door to Rock Bottom Bar & Grill which is owned by the same owners as Sandwich. They have a decent beer menu and probably the best damn wings you can find in Windsor.



Walkerville Tavern The Walkervlle Tavern is located in the trendy and historic Walkerville District. The area is lined with great restaurants, shopping and entertainment that are nestled in and between many heritage properties. If you decide to venture to the Walkerville area (which you absolutely should!) then drop by Walkerville Tavern for terrific beer, food and live music. It’s an extremely welcoming and neighbourly pub that is clearly a favourite among the locals.





The tavern is known for their burgers (apparently the best in Windsor) and their ‘wok’ items. As much as the burger was tempting, I went for the Shanghai Noodles with Tofu. I didn’t expect a tavern to offer such flavourful Asian-inspired fare but I was really taken back by the rich and tasty flavours in my dish. It was a fresh and vibrant meal that I still think about even one month after visiting.





The tavern also offers a decent beer menu featuring a few local taps such as Chapter Two Brewing and Walkerville Brewery.



Whether you’re in the mood for a nice dinner, a pint with friends, or watching a sports game, Walkerville provides a welcoming and friendly space for all. The owner, Cara, is an absolute delight, if you see her there, be sure to say hi!



The Windsor Craft Beer Festival The seventh annual Windsor Craft Beer Festival hosted by Windsor Eats and Motor Craft Ales took place on October 18-19th at Willistead Park in Windsor.





The festival has gained attraction across Ontario and is known for it’s delectable food offerings, incredible brewery line-up, historic venue and of course, the immersive music. Each year the festival seems to grow, with more breweries attending, and more people from outside of the region visiting.



As a first timer, I was super impressed with organization of the event, something that is easy to fail at when planning a festival of this size. The lines moved quickly, the tokens were loaded on to electronic scanning bracelets, and people really seemed to be enjoying themselves on a brisk October weekend.





As for food, the festival offered eats from Motor Burger, Robbie's Gourmet Sausage Company, and much more. I was so full from eating at Walkerville Tavern that I didn’t get to try the award winning sausages but they sure looked epic. I also missed the extravagant Detroit Party Marching Band which always steals the show at the festival. They wander through the crowd, creating an immersive experience for the guests in attendance. They performed on the Friday but I had attended the fest on the Saturday. There were still great performances on the Saturday -- especially the groovy steel-pan duo that really added some energy to the crowd.







This festival was definitely worth the trek out to Windsor and I hope to attend again next year!



Armando's Pizza Bar So I wasn’t really aware that Windsor is known for their pizza or that they had their own style of pizza featuring shredded pepperoni, Galati cheese and canned mushrooms. Everyone knew this morsel of information except for me because when I told friends that I was going to Windsor, the pizza recommendations started pouring in. Some say that this Windsor pizza phenomenon was put on the global map in 2014 after Armando's finished third at the 30th annual International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas. The Windsor team beat out over 60 participants for the title of world’s third best pizza. Yep, IN THE WORLD!



Now I can only eat so much pizza in one weekend and so I had to get the very best, and that was at Armando's Pizza Bar.





Armando's Pizza Bar is a great place to gather, eat REALLY good pizza, and drink local beer (or wine). What makes this pizzeria unique is that they serve five different style of pizza: Napoletana, Windsor Style Deep Dish, Roman, Detroit Style Deep Dish and New Windsor.

Two of the styles which are exclusive creations by corporate chef Dean Lister, are some of the best pizzas you can get in Windsor. Dean or Professor Zaaa on Instagram, is seriously a pizza guru. His years of knowledge and working in the industry has won him chef of the year (open category) in 2018 at the Canadian Pizza Summit in Toronto for his "Dean Martin" pizza which is a Windsor style deep dish loaded with pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, sautéed mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, and prosciutto.





Of course I ordered the Dean Martin when I visited the pizza bar and I have to admit that it was probably ranked among the top 3 pizzas I've ever had in my life (and I've had a lot of pizza). I think what won me over is the unique, thick Sicilian-type crust. It was very light and airy, but still had a nice crispiness to it. It also tasted extremely fresh, which is usually not something I notice in pizza crust.



It was really great chatting with Dean about his love for pizza and I can't wait to go back to try the other four styles of pizza.





Overall I had a fantastic time exploring the Windsor-Essex region and plan to head back in the summer months for another beer and food filled weekend. A huge thank you goes out to Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island for hosting me on this eventful trip; as always, opinions and views are of my own.







