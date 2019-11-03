The province of Quebec has nearly 150 breweries with 20 of them being in Quebec City. There are also many beer bars to discover that feature local and national taps along with impressive bottle lists. My two favourites wereboth open past 2 am on weekends.

If the weather is nice, there are plenty of spacious patios to enjoy a beer on. I especially loved the patio at Noctem -- it was the perfect spot to people-watch (obviously my favourite past-time)

The best beers I had were at, but there are many other places to stumble upon. If you happen to be in Quebec in August, be sure to check the

The brewpubs in Quebec serve food that is much better than your average pub grub. You can find a lot of light and healthy options that pair well with your beers. I especially loved the warm salad from Noctem, and

In my opinion, it is best visited in the spring, summer or fall months. I say this because 90% of the island is made up of farmland, so if you're interested in visiting some of the acreage, then it's best to witness it when it's not covered in snow.

Get up early and drive out toa quaint island located in the middle of the St. Laurent River. On the way, make a pit-stop at, a stunning 83-metre-high waterfall surrounded by lush greenery.

Most places in Quebec use fresh curds and so the rivalry of best poutine status comes down to the fries, gravy and amount of curds upon poutine. I only tried three different poutine places when I was there but the best one was definitely from. They had really good fries, light and flavourful gravy and curds for days!If you want to eat poutine at every meal, no one will judge you.

Sure, you've probably had some decentin your life but they can't compare to Quebec poutine. The reason their poutine is the absolute best is because they use fresh cheese curds (and because poutine was originated in Quebec).This squeaky-factor means that they are at their prime eating stage. You can pick up bags of the freshly made curds all over Quebec, but you won't find them in the fridge. The curds are sold at room temperature, solidifying how very fresh they are. Once you put them in the fridge they'll start to lose that squeak-factor resulting in the lackluster poutines you' had in your lifetime.



There are many little shops to stop at around the island that sell wonderful artisan products. For jams and jellies, Tigidou is a must-visit. All of the fruits and wild plants that go into their products are picked right there on the island. Owner and jam-maker, Vincent, creates some unique flavour combinations such as wasabi-strawberry and apple caramel espresso -- all available to try at the tasting bar.











Cassis Monna & Filles specialize in everything gadelle noire (black currant). Their history stems from five generations of liquorists so perfecting black currant wine is certainly their forte.





They grow a variety of black currants that are harvested over two weeks in August. The ripe and juicy fruits are then used to make their popular liquors as well as by-products such as black currant ketchup, black currant syrup, black currant onion confit and much more.

Explore Old Quebec





Old Quebec (Vieux-Quebec), but photos don't do it any justice. To appreciate the beauty and charm, you'll need to walk through the historic streets.





Most people have probably seen a photo of, but photos don't do it any justice. To appreciate the beauty and charm, you'll need to walk through the historic streets.







Many say that Old Quebec has a romantic feel to it, and I can see how this is true, but I can also attest that as a solo traveler, I found myself swept up in an abundance of non-cuddling activities to keep me occupied. There are many museums and historic sites to visit, plus a huge shopping area, plenty of cafes and bistros and if you're into photography, you'll spend hours capturing all of the stunning views.









Stay at an Artsy Hotel Forget the expensive hotels in Old Quebec and stay outside of the touristy area by booking a hotel in Montcalm also known as the arts district. The area is about a 10 minute walk from Old Quebec and has many cute cafes, restaurants and shops, and most notably, the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec.











The hotel features 24 different rooms that all have their own creative touches. Mine was very rustic with brick walls, wooden floors, neutral colours and a pop of gold with the mirror and armchair -- I honestly wish my room at home looked like this!







Other tips & recommendations: French is the official language of Quebec but you don't have to worry about packing your translation dictionary. Most people speak English, but it is courteous to know at least some of the basic words like Hello (Bonjour!) and Thank You (Merci)

You can drink until 3 am at most bars in Quebec. (Toronto needs to take note)

According to a new report by CEOWORLD magazine, Quebec City is the third safest city in the world . I definitely felt very safe walking around the city but as always, be aware of your surroundings

. I definitely felt very safe walking around the city but as always, be aware of your surroundings Wear comfortable shoes! With cobblestone streets in the Old Town and lots of hilly areas, you'll want to make sure your feet are prepared

Don't let the chilly winter temperatures scare you; Quebec City is quite magical in the winter and hosts the Quebec Winter Carnival aka "Carnaval" -- the largest winter festival in the world!

-- the largest winter festival in the world! There is no shortage of super cute cafes throughout the city. Make sure to stop in one for a coffee or tea -- my favourite was Maelstrom







I hope this gives you a glimpse into the wonderful city and some of the great things to discover! Thank you so much to Quebec Tourism for hosting me and as always, reviews and opinions are my own.

