Toronto's Festival of Beer 2018





Toronto Festival of Beer event. I literally have been going to these events since I started drinking beer and at this point, for me, it’s not even about the beer. The Toronto Festival of Beer is just an overfull fun event with beer being the main focus. Not only do you get to choose from hundreds of amazing local and international brews to sample, but you get to discover some incredible Toronto food vendors, take part in games and contests and check out a lineup of really good bands! I can’t even count the number of times I’ve attended aevent. I literally have been going to these events since I started drinking beer and at this point, for me, it’s not even about the beer. The Toronto Festival of Beer is just an overfull fun event with beer being the main focus. Not only do you get to choose from hundreds of amazing local and international brews to sample, but you get to discover some incredible Toronto food vendors, take part in games and contests and check out a lineup of really good bands!





TFOB will be taking place July 26-29 at Bandhsell Park, Exhibition Place and although tickets are sold out already for Friday and Saturday, there are still a few left for Thursday and Sunday. Every day is fun, so grab a ticket and spend your weekend drinking beer in the sun!





I am very excited for the food line-up this year. Some of Toronto’s best restaurants will have booths set-up all weekend long and #TasteTFOB will give fans the opportunity to pair brews with some incredible restauranteurs which include: La Palma, Campagnolo, Fidel Gastro's, Tiny Tom Donuts, Queen Margherita Pizza, Smoke's Poutinerie, South St. Burger, Jerk Brothers, Ted's World Famous BBQ, Ted's Beer Dogs, Heirloom Toronto, Melt Grilled Cheese, Ontario Corn Roasters, Oyster Boy, Hot Bunzz Street Cuizine, Brando's Fried Chicken.









As for the beer, Toronto's Festival of Beer will also host a number of fantastic beer attractions this year, which include: New Brews presented by TekSavvy and TFOB Spotlights on: Women In Beer; Phillips Brewing from Victoria, BC; and Funk Town. The full list of breweries can be found on the TFOB website.





And lastly, the entertainment line-up for this years festival is very impressive! The 2018 edition of the festival will feature performances happening on The OLG Bandshell Stage which include:





Broken Social Scene and The Rural Alberta Advantage on Thursday, July 26

Ludacris on Friday, July 27

Dwayne Gretzky on Saturday, July 28

I Mother Earth and Finger Eleven on Sunday July 29









Toronto's Festival of Beer, presented by the Beer Store features over 416 brews to discover, seriously good eats, live entertainment, and plenty of #BeerLove from July 26 to 29 at Bandshell Park, Exhibition Place. It's Canada's premier celebration of the golden beverage.





To purchase tickets please visit: https://beerfestival.ca/buy-tickets/







