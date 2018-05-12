Tastemaker 2018Saturday, May 12, 2018
A new curated, immersive food festival is launching in Toronto next week and people seem to be REALLY excited for it. The inaugural Tastemaker event is a new food festival that will introduce unique chef collaborations preparing one-of-a-kind dishes exclusive to the event. Guests will be able to sample dishes from local and national chefs in a true ‘food hall’ environment.
“By pushing the boundaries or traditional food festivals through innovative, first-time collaborations, Tastemaker will offer a truly unique culinary experience, allowing guests to explore the best of what the city’s culinary scene has to offer,” commented Justin Clarke, SVP & Marketing Director of Culinary, IMG.
Tastemaker Toronto will feature three sessions on May 18 and 19 in the newly transformed historic Kiln building at Evergreen Brickworks.
Friday May 18 - 7-11 pmChef Collaborations:
Afrim Pristine (Cheese Boutique) & Alida Solomon (Tutti Matti)
Michael Hunter(Antler Kitchen & Bar) & Vikram Vij (Vij’s)
Saturday May 19 - 1-5 pm
Chef Collaborations:
Rob Gentile (Buca Osteria & Enoteca) & Patrick Kriss (Alo)
Grant Van Gameren (Bar Isabel, Bar Raval) & Victor Barry (Piano Piano, Café Cancan)
Saturday May 19 - 7-11 pm
Chef Collaborations:
Elia Herrera (Los Colibris) & Matt Dean Pettit (Matty's Seafood Co.)
Ivana Raca (Resto Boemo) & Brad Smith (Resto Boemo)
Tickets are on sale now from $60 through Eventbrite
Each all-inclusive ticket allows guests access to all programming and events on a session-based entry!
