Tastemaker 2018





A new curated, immersive food festival is launching in Toronto next week and people seem to be REALLY excited for it.

The inaugural

event

is a new food festival that will introduce unique chef collaborations preparing one-of-a-kind dishes exclusive to the

event.

Guests will be able to sample dishes from local and national chefs in a true ‘food hall’ environment.

“By pushing the boundaries or traditional food festivals through innovative, first-time collaborations, Tastemaker will offer a truly unique culinary experience, allowing guests to explore the best of what the city’s culinary scene has to offer,” commented Justin Clarke, SVP & Marketing Director of Culinary, IMG.









Tastemaker Toronto will feature three sessions on May 18 and 19 in the newly transformed historic Kiln building at Evergreen Brickworks.





Friday May 18 - 7-11 pm

Chef Collaborations:

Afrim Pristine (Cheese Boutique) & Alida Solomon (Tutti Matti)

Michael Hunter(Antler Kitchen & Bar) & Vikram Vij (Vij’s)





Saturday May 19 - 1-5 pm

Chef Collaborations:

Rob Gentile (Buca Osteria & Enoteca) & Patrick Kriss (Alo)

Grant Van Gameren (Bar Isabel, Bar Raval) & Victor Barry (Piano Piano, Café Cancan)





Saturday May 19 - 7-11 pm

Chef Collaborations:

Elia Herrera (Los Colibris) & Matt Dean Pettit (Matty's Seafood Co.)

Ivana Raca (Resto Boemo) & Brad Smith (Resto Boemo)

Tickets are on sale now from $60 through Eventbrite

Each all-inclusive ticket allows guests access to all programming and events on a session-based entry!



