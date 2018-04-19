The Simple Kitchen





Healthy eating just got easier with the discovery of

located in the heart of Roncesvalles Village in Toronto.





The Simple Kitchen offers a variety of deliciously wholesome meals made with fresh, unprocessed ingredients and superfoods. The menu is mainly paleo and gluten-free focused with tons of creative menu options such as salads, boxes, smoothies, juices, bone broth, lattes, and much more. Most of the dishes are also customizable so that you can build-your-own meal using the exact ingredients you want.







I stopped by The Simple Kitchen on a Saturday afternoon and was immediately smitten with the space! The wide window front allows for natural light to really brighten up the cozy space. It was incredibly busy on the sunny afternoon with a line-up of about 15 people ahead of me. The service was efficient though and staff were working hard to get all of orders made.







I had a chance to briefly chat with restaurant owners Erin Baric and Joe Meireis who made me feel at home amongst the influx of patrons. They seemed to be very passionate about The Simple Kitchen and you could tell that they put a lot of love into the food they make. After browsing the menu, I decided to go with a turmeric latte which is made with homemade cashew milk and for lunch I went with the Energy Box which consisted of brown rice, Beretta beef, broccoli and avocado. The portion size of this meal was HUGE and I sort of struggled to finish it all. The flavours melded together perfectly, especially with the juicy and tender beef and creamy avocado mayo. I was full for at least 6 hours it seemed, it was nice to have such an energizing meal to fuel me for the rest of the day.





The Simple Kitchen also has a mini market area that carries a range of healthy products, coffee beans and packaged snacks. Their shelves feature many well-known brands as well as some exclusive and hard to find gems such as Nut Pods, My Indie Coffee, Simple Mills, Healthy Crunch, Nud, Primal Palate, Siete Paleo Tortilla Chips, Lee's Ghee/Lee's Tea, NuPasta Pasta, Hu Kitchen Chocolate, Joyous Health, Paleo Pantry, and Rawcology.