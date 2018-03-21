Winter Events 2018 [recap]

Recipe for Change - Feb 22, 2018

Recipe for Change for the past 4 years now and it's definitely one of the best foodie fundraisers in the city. The cause is very worthwhile, as funds raised at this event go towards FoodShare's food literacy programs in schools and the community. I've been attending for the past 4 years now and it's definitely one of the best foodie fundraisers in the city. The cause is very worthwhile, as funds raised at this event go towards FoodShare's food literacy programs in schools and the community.

The event brought together over 30 chefs, brewers and vintners from the city who served up delicious bites and beverages to guests in attendance. This event always conjures up an incredible culinary line-up with notable favourites such as Pai Northern Thai Kitchen, Joe Bird, The Tempered Room and much more.









Dixonlicious 2018 - March 1, 2018

Dixonlicious held at Daniel's Spectrum in Toronto. All proceeds from Dixonlicious support Dixon Hall's food programs such as Meals on Wheels, food for after-school initiatives for children and youth in Regent Park, meals and snacks for March break and summer camps, meals and snacks in our homeless shelters, and weekly community meals for different community groups including people facing food security challenges and those living with HIV/AIDs. Another terrific fundraising event in the city is the annual Dixonlicious held at Daniel's Spectrum in Toronto. All proceeds from Dixonlicious support Dixon Hall's food programs such as Meals on Wheels, food for after-school initiatives for children and youth in Regent Park, meals and snacks for March break and summer camps, meals and snacks in our homeless shelters, and weekly community meals for different community groups including people facing food security challenges and those living with HIV/AIDs.





The event featured some of the best restaurants and beverages in the city, a live and silent auction, music from Matt Morgan, Dixon Hall Music School performances and much more!





I really love this event because I feel that guests get a real glimpse into what Dixon Hall is all about. This year the host of the evening, Farah Nasser, from Global News welcomed guests and talked a bit about the important work that Dixon Hall does and ways that people can donate and contribute to the their programs. There were also two fantastic live performances by students who are part of the Dixon Hall Music Program as well as a heart-warming talk given by a senior who uses the Meals on Wheels food program. I think having these prominent aspects really made this event one to remember and it feels good to know what your contributions are going towards. The event raised over $80,000 which will help to provide 20,000 meals to Dixon Hall’s clients across various programs.





Stay connected with Dixon Hall on social media for their latest information and updates and don't miss out on Dixonlicious 2019!









Sustainable Dim Sum - March 6, 2018

I am so glad that Sustainable Dim Sum returned for a second year. This event is always a lot of fun and stands apart from other food events in the city. A few of the reasons that make this event unique is that all of the chefs use fresh, local and sustainable ingredients from environmentally conscious partners. Also the venue is Rotunda Hall at City Hall so it feels kind of exhilarating drinking in a building where important decisions are being made, ha. The event featured a wide variety of dim sum items prepared by restaurants and catering companies in the city. There were also some great beverage partners at this event pouring all sorts of delicious craft beers, wine, cider and spirits. As always, Drink Inc. Events knows how to organize an event and the night ran as smooth as ever with plenty of delicious bites for all.