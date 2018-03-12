2018 Green Living Show



It’s that time of year where the days become brighter, the chill in the air subsides and the smell of freshness permeates the air. Spring is approaching and there is no better way to celebrate this budding season than by discovering an abundance of eco-friendly products at the 12th annual Green Living Show.

The Green Living Show is Canada’s largest event dedicated to healthy and sustainable living. Over the course of the three-day event, guests will have the chance to shop at over 350 eco-conscious exhibitors booths, test the latest electric vehicles on the market, learn about recent health and wellness trends, listen to speakers, and indulge in a variety of locally sourced dishes and drinks.

If you’re into finding new green products then this is a MUST attend show. There are so many innovate products that I wish I had known about earlier; but it is never too late to hop on the eco-friendly band wagon and start to add more natural products into your life. The amount of toxins in the products we use on a daily basis is alarming, not to mention the materials being used to make these products are incredibly harmful to the earth. People tend to think that there are no alternatives but there certainly are, you can discover them all at The Green Living Show!

I had a chance to attend a media preview of The Green Living Show at Propeller Coffee where I got acquainted with some of the very delicious food and drink vendors that will be at the show as well as discover some of the trending products. Here are a few of my favourite items to look out for at the show this year:

Gardening fanatics will truly love this all-natural product that will make your plants happy and healthy! Jocelyn's Soil Booster is a natural biofertilzer for indoor and outdoor plants. This worm manure will nourish your garden and you can feel good about using a product that is 100% made from Toronto's food waste.





Welcome to Seedlip, the world's first distilled non-alcoholic spirits. These spirits come in two different flavours, Garden & Spice, and both are made from carefully sourced herbs, spices, peels and barks. It's a genius idea that is being served at some of the worlds finest cocktail bars, restaurants and hotels so that non-drinkers can enjoy something tasteful. I tried the Spice flavour which is a complex blend of aromatic Jamaican all spice berry and cardamom distillates with two barks and a bright citrus peel finish. The spirit was mixed with soda water and citrus peel and it was one of the most refreshing drinks I've had. I loved the spicy notes and would most definitely order this at a bar on one of those non-drinking nights.





Mukta Being is a Canadian-owned and operated company committed to creating eco-friendly products to inspire a more healthy, expansive and liberated life. They design and manufacture premium cork yoga mats, blocks and wellness products made for every body type.





Modgarden is such a fun and innovate product that allows you to have a mini micro farm in the comfort of your own home. You can plant leafy greens, herbs, and micro-greens which can be harvested daily to create a nutrient-packed meal for you and your family. The affordable smart modular growing system provides insight from seed-to-fork so you know exactly what your family is eating from the organic soil to heirloom seeds and straight to your fork.





Food & Drink Pavilion





Scotland & Haiti - Urban Acorn Catering - Black Bean Accra





India - 6ix Triangles - Veggie Masala with Chickpeas





Tibet - TC's MoMos - Beef & Vegan MoMos





Belgium - Wafel Huis - Liege style waffles with Ontario Raspberry Coulis





Canada - Farm'r - BBQ Brisket Slider





Central Mexico - Santo Pecado - Chicken Tinga Taco and Mushroom Al Pastor





A variety of local craft beers provided by Griffin Pub and Events





For more information on this year's highlights and exhibitors or to purchase tickets , please visit: http://www.greenlivingshow.ca/





Friday, April 6: 12:00pm – 9:00pm

Saturday, April 7: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sunday, April 8: 10:00am – 6:00pm