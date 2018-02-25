Sustainable Dim Sum 2018Sunday, February 25, 2018
Dim Sum lovers are in for a real treat on March 6th, 2018 as the 2nd Annual Sustainable Dim Sum event is back at City Hall!
This is another eat good and feel good event in support of Environmental Defence; defending clean water, safe climate, and healthy communities. Guests will enjoy delicious dim sum items prepared by some of the city’s best chefs. There will also be a variety of local wine, beer and cider in case you're feeling a little thirsty. All of the food and beverage partners will be using fresh, local and sustainable ingredients from environmentally conscious partners.
This will be my second year attending Sustainable Dim Sum and I’m very excited to see what’s in store. It's a fun event in a fantastic venue and I like that you receive a dim sum tasting passport upon arrival so that you can check off each item you've tried. Be sure to take part in the initiative by bringing your own plate to the event, the less waste the better!
Vendors include:
Bar Reyna
Beau's All Natural Brewing
Bindia Indian Bistro
Brickworks Ciderhouse
Centennial College
Daniel et Daniel Catering & Events
Earls Court BBQ
Foodoes Fish & Chips
Foreign Affair Winery
Globe Meats Fresh Market & Grill
Just Craft Soda
Kanpai Snack Bar
Kinsip House of Fine Spirits
Mill St Brewing
Muskoka Brewery
Nickel 9 Distillery
Pure Spirits Oyster House & Grill
The Combine Norfolk
Walter Caesar
More coming soon...
Tuesday March 6th, 2018
6:30pm-9:30pm
6:30pm-9:30pm
Rotunda - City Hall
Includes all dim sum items and all beverage
TICKETS ON SALE HERE: http://www.drinkinc.ca/events/34/sustainable-dim-sum
0 comments