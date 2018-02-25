Sustainable Dim Sum 2018





th, 2018 as the 2nd Annual Dim Sum lovers are in for a real treat on March 6, 2018 as the 2Annual Sustainable Dim Sum event is back at City Hall!





This is another eat good and feel good event in support of Environmental Defence; defending clean water, safe climate, and healthy communities. Guests will enjoy delicious dim sum items prepared by some of the city’s best chefs. There will also be a variety of local wine, beer and cider in case you're feeling a little thirsty. All of the food and beverage partners will be using fresh, local and sustainable ingredients from environmentally conscious partners.





This will be my second year attending Sustainable Dim Sum and I’m very excited to see what’s in store. It's a fun event in a fantastic venue and I like that you receive a dim sum tasting passport upon arrival so that you can check off each item you've tried. Be sure to take part in the initiative by bringing your own plate to the event, the less waste the better!









Vendors include: Bar Reyna Beau's All Natural Brewing Bindia Indian Bistro Brickworks Ciderhouse Centennial College Daniel et Daniel Catering & Events Earls Court BBQ Foodoes Fish & Chips Foreign Affair Winery Globe Meats Fresh Market & Grill Just Craft Soda Kanpai Snack Bar Kinsip House of Fine Spirits Mill St Brewing Muskoka Brewery Nickel 9 Distillery Pure Spirits Oyster House & Grill The Combine Norfolk Walter Caesar More coming soon...



Tuesday March 6 th , 2018

6:30pm-9:30pm

Rotunda - City Hall