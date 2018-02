is back on Thursday March 1st at Daniels Spectrum in Toronto. This fantastic culinary fundraiser will feature an exciting line-up of food, drink, auctions and live entertainment all in support of the wonderful food programs offered by. These programs include Meals on Wheels, Children and Youth Programs, Summer Camp, Homeless Shelter Programs, Out of the Cold, AIDS Programs and more.

Your support will help Dixon Hall serve over 25,000 nutritious meals each year, serving a diverse mix of vulnerable populations in the East End of Toronto.

Tickets are only $90 and this includes all of the tasty eats, drinks and entertainment!