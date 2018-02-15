Dixonlicious 2018Thursday, February 15, 2018
Dixonlicious 2018 is back on Thursday March 1st at Daniels Spectrum in Toronto. This fantastic culinary fundraiser will feature an exciting line-up of food, drink, auctions and live entertainment all in support of the wonderful food programs offered by Dixon Hall Neighbourhood Services. These programs include Meals on Wheels, Children and Youth Programs, Summer Camp, Homeless Shelter Programs, Out of the Cold, AIDS Programs and more.
Your support will help Dixon Hall serve over 25,000 nutritious meals each year, serving a diverse mix of vulnerable populations in the East End of Toronto. Tickets are only $90 and this includes all of the tasty eats, drinks and entertainment!
Oysters from Hooked
The Food Dudes
This year the restaurant and drink line-up looks incredible with delicious restaurant partners such as Biff’s Bistro, Barrio, Daniel et Daniel, Paintbox Bistro, Hooked, The Food Dudes, Hawthorne Food & Drink, Longo’s, Skin + Bones , Show Love Café and more. As for beverages, there will be wine, spirits, beer and non-alcoholic drinks from beverage partners Lost Craft Brewing, Karlo EstatesWinery, SoCIAL Lite Vodka, Walter Craft Caesar, and more!
Along with the amazing food and drink, Dixonlicious will also have a great silent and live auction featuring a wide variety of one-of-a-kind items that you wont want to miss out on.
To purchase tickets to Dixonlicious 2018, please visit http://dixonhall.org/dixonlicious/. I’ve also teamed up with Dixon Hall to offer a pair of free tickets to one lucky winner (prize valued at $180) Please enter below! Contests will end on Feb 23, 2018.
