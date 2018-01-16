Recipe for Change 2018

Recipe for Change is back on Thursday February 22nd at St. Lawrence Market in Downtown Toronto. The event, presented by Tangerine Bank, will feature delicious dishes prepared by some of Toronto's best chefs and restaurateurs. Guests are invited to connect, celebrate and savour with the likes of Chefs Nuit Regular (Sukho Thai), Amreen and Seema Omar (Bombay Street Food), Bertrand Alépée (The Tempered Room), Melanie and Frank Bozzo (PlantYYZ), among many others. The 9th annual









FoodShare Toronto. Since 1985, FoodShare has worked with communities and schools to deliver healthy food and innovative education to improve the way people eat and grow food in Toronto. Supporting over 1200 community-led food initiatives, including growing fresh produce in schools and training young urban farmers, FoodShare's programs have successfully reached over 270,000 people in Toronto last year alone. Proceeds raised at the event will go towards





“I know first-hand the importance of food literacy and knowing how to prepare your own nutritious meals – it’s a skill that’s imperative to leading a healthy and fulfilling life,” said Carmen’s Executive Chef Luis Valenzuela. “I’m proud to lend a hand and a voice to these programs through FoodShare and am excited to be amongst so many other talented chefs taking part in Recipe For Change.”









Tickets for Recipe for Change are now on sale through www.RecipeForChange.me . Each ticket is $135 and this includes all-you-can-eat-and-drink access for the duration of the three-hour event.





