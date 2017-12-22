MTLàTABLE 2017 - Bonaparte





MTLàTABLE takes place for two weeks every November and the concept is pretty much the same as Winterlicious/Summerlicious here in Toronto. Hundreds of fantastic restaurants offer a 3-course fixed price menu at $21, $31 or $41 for dinner and $15 for brunch. Montreal is known for its incredible culinary scene and one of the best ways to discover all of the wonderful dining options is during MTLàTABLE.





This year, more than 175 restaurants participated in MTLàTABLE and the list was quite epic. It was amazing to see so many well-known and sought-after spots offering an incredible tasting menu at such a good price. It truly is the ideal time of the year for Montrealers and visitors to discover Montreal’s diverse and eclectic restaurant scene.





It’s easy to take part in MTLàTABLE; All you need to do is consult the list of participating restaurants, make a reservation and show up hungry. Although reservations are not required they are strongly recommended due to the event’s popularity.









During my visit to Montreal we dined at Bonaparte Restaurant in Old Montreal. Bonaparte is a very popular spot that has been serving classic French cuisine for over 30 years. Upon arrival I noticed that the Bonaparte Hotel is right next to the restaurant. It seemed like a lovely spot to stay with a very quaint and cozy lobby area. I had no idea that this hotel existed but would definitely look into staying here on my next trip to Montreal. As for the restaurant, it was absolutely stunning! It looked like quite the fine dining spot but thankfully the staff were down to earth and friendly, they didn't look at me funny for wearing jeans aha. I really loved that the restaurant had three sections to it, each providing a different ambience. The Centre Hall is the heart of all the action, featuring masonry walls and small balconies, The Empress boats a fireplace and woodwork of French mansion and The Verrière has lovely stain glass windows, French doors and a glass roof.









Bonaparte is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and offer a variety of different menus. Order from th e à la carte menu o r opt for a tasting menu, whichever option you go for you’ll be super impressed by the delicious food here. The head chef, Gerard Fort , was born in the west of France but has been working at Bonaparte since 1991. Having worked in Auvergne, Savoy, in the South of France and in his native Vendée, he brings in the plates of the regional perfumes and French cooking fundamentally traditional.









We ordered from the prix fixe menu designed for MTLàTABLE which featured a $41 4-course menu. I was skeptical about eating that much food, but to my surprise, each dish was perfectly portioned so I left feeling satisfied and not overly stuffed. Here were our favourite dishes:

Seasonal Salad with Almonds and Aged Cheddar

Mushroom Ravioli with Fresh Sage





Seafood and Fish Linguini with Lobster Sauce





Cheesecake With Maple & Blueberry





Every dish was served in a timely manner and tasted absolutely wonderful. Sometimes I am worried that prix fixe menus will serve cold plates that have been siting there waiting to be ordered but thankfully that was not the case at Bonaparte. Everything tasted very fresh and was well-prepared. Not only is the food great here, but the wine selection is remarkable as well.





participating restaurants to get inspired and make amazing culinary discoveries in Montréal all year long. Although The 6th edition of MTLàTABLE is now over you can still consult the list ofto get inspired and make amazing culinary discoveries in Montréal all year long.





Follow MTLàTABLE on social media to stay in the loo p for their 2018 offerings and dates!

@MTLaTABLE