This ale carries the most-perfect comforting layers of vanilla, cocoa and caramel to warm your insides on a cold winters eve. It’s not overly sweet which is why I really enjoy it, the flavours are well-balanced making this robust ale a great choice for any upcoming holiday festivities.

Lions Winter Ale is a great beer to pair with foods this holiday season. I always have troubles figuring out what beers go well with certain foods so it was really insightful to attend a dinner and beer pairing event at Batch. The event was hosted by Granville Island's National Beer Educator , Justin Lamontagne. Justin hosted an intimate dinner that featured four different dishes that would pair well with Lions Winter Ale.





Before we started the meal, Justin gave us some fun tips and tricks on how to properly taste beer and how to identify some of the flavours in the beer. Justin was super enthusiastic about beer and food so it really made for an entertaining and fun evening. Don't believe me? Just check out the video below of Justin doing a beer luge using one of the emptied bone marrow bones.













Here were the dishes we paired with Lions Winter Ale: