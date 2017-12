As the holiday season approaches I find myself ordering more ‘winter warming’ style beers such as Stouts, Porters and Belgian-style ales. There are also a number of seasonal winter beers that pop-up for the season that feature festive flavours such as Anise, Mexican Chocolate, Cloves, Dark Fruit, Winter Spice, etc. Breweries can get really creative with some of these seasonal beers and after a few, you'll definitely be getting into the holiday spirit. Regardless of what your winter beer choices are, one that is super easy to drink, especially for those who are ‘scared’ of darker beers, is the