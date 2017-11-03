The Gourmet Food & Wine Expo 2017





The biggest food and drink event in Canada is back for its 23rd year, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, November 16-19, 2017.





Gourmet Food & Wine Expo brings together some of the best international gourmet cuisine, award-winning wines, crafty cocktails and local beers all under one roof. There is something for everyone at this event, as well as the chance to discover something new. Thebrings together some of the best international gourmet cuisine, award-winning wines, crafty cocktails and local beers all under one roof. There is something for everyone at this event, as well as the chance to discover something new.





Highlights include:

The Tutored Tastings Program offers the opportunity to taste some of the world's best wines while learning from top industry experts. This year’s impressive line-up includes Master Sommeliers John Szabo and Jennifer Huether, Master of Wine Eugene Mynczyk, The Thirsty Traveler Kevin Brauch, and VINES Magazine co-founder Christopher Waters, who are ready to provide this unrivaled opportunity to taste incredible wines and spirits, and learn what makes them so special.

The Chef Stage features complimentary cooking demonstrations all weekend hosted by celebrity guests and incredibly talented locals. Among these are Chef Emily Richards who will showcase a taste of Ontario presented by the Grain Farmers of Ontario , and you can discover recipes and flavor combinations with Cheese from Switzerland.

The #TrendCentral Stage presents interactive tastings sessions of cutting-edge wines, beers and spirits.

The Spiritology Pavilion infuses passionate bartenders into the heart of the action to showcase the latest from Toronto’s exciting cocktail scene.

The Grand Tasting Bar offers a unique opportunity to taste incredible wines alongside top industry experts.

The Central Entertainment Area is the pulsating heart of the show, featuring eye-catching décor and dazzling entertainers throughout the four-day expo.

A definite must-see at the Expo is Mott’s Best Caesar in Town National Competition Show. Taking place on the Sunday, guests can watch as top mixologists from across Canada are on site creating their own versions of the delicious Caesar in this live final. Guests in the mood for some additional cocktail education can also check out the Spiritology Pavilion for hands-on lessons from Toronto’s top mixologists.





DATES & TIMES

Thursday, November 16, 6pm-10pm (VIP Preview Evening & PRIDE Night Social)

Friday, November 17, 2pm-10pm

Saturday, November 18, 12pm-10pm

Sunday, November 19, 12pm-6pm (Mott’s Best Caesar in Town National Finals)



