Baking with beer - Muskoka Brewery + Ace Bakery

ACE Bakery and Muskoka Brewery individually house some real expertise in the art of making magnificent bread and brewing exquisite beers. Together, they've decided to bring the magic of yeast together to develop three delicious bread recipes using beer.





I’ve always heard of recipes using beer but have never delved into the world of beer-baked goods. When I heard about the collaboration between Ace Bakery and Muskoka Brewery I was super excited to see what they had in store for their newly launched baking classes taking place at Loblaw’s locations across the GTA from Nov 20-24, 2017.









I had the chance to attend this exclusive Muskoka Brewery and Ace Bakery class and learn all about my two favourite things in this world, bread and beer. Staff from both companies led the class and talked to us about the beers we would be using to make the different types of bread. We even got to sample some of the Muskoka beers which was obviously my favourite part of the class. Drinking the beer was the easy part but when it came time to making the breads I feared that I would fail miserably at it. Thankfully any bread making disasters would be handled by the skilled bakers from ACE and so I was ready to make the three creative recipes developed for the class. On the menu was a Savoury Winterweiss Beer Cake, Harvest Ale Sourdough and Shinnicked Stout Soda Bread.













Armed with aprons and clean hands, I followed the instructions precisely and discovered that my dough handling skills was better than expected. However, I did use a bit too much beer in one of the recipes which didn't seem like a bad thing to me. Overall my dough was in good form and it was very informative learning how to make bread without the use of a fancy bread making device. Using the simple method of kneading dough with your hands is the way to go, it felt very therapeutic to me and I felt more united with the end product. Plus I can easily make one of these bread recipes at home now knowing that I have magical kneading hands.









My favourite bread out of the three was definitely the Shinnicked Stout Soda Bread . This soda bread is given a jolt with Muskoka Brewery’s Shinnicked Stout, an oatmeal beer infused with coffee from Muskoka Roastery. I find that you can really taste the stout in this bread and it pairs lovely with with smoked salmon or a thick slice of aged cheddar.







All of the breads are impressive and make for the perfect pot-luck contribution this holiday season. What better way to impress your friends and family than showering them with your very own BEER BREAD! The classes are only $10 and will be held November 20 to 24th at Loblaw's locations across the GTA. To find a class near you, visit the schedule online here: https://shop.muskokabrewery.com/collections/swag/products/loblaws-baking-with-beer-food-pairing-class



