The VOLTA VIP EXPERIENCE - CIRQUE DU SOLEIL

Cirque du Soleil fan's have up until November 26th to check out the latest show, VOLTA, under the big top at Toronto Port Lands. If you've been to a Cirque show before then you know how exciting the experience can be; but why not elevate the experience by partaking in the VOLTA VIP Experience.





Before the show you'll have a chance to hang out in the VIP Suite which is composed of 10 cubic blocks with glass walls almost three meters in height. The flat roof architecture creates new interior dimensional perspectives and provides an innovative aspect to the mobile structure designed for transportation to suit Cirque du Soleil's touring way of life. The VOLTA VIP Experience is presented in collaboration with local Toronto catering company 10Tation.









In the suite you’ll get to enjoy an open bar cocktail reception with VOLTA inspired hors d’oeuvres before the show and during intermission. The menu is absolutely delicious with a variety of passed appetizers, mini meals, cooking stations and intermission desserts. 10Tation did an exquisite job in constructing the menu with some favourite items such as PEI Lobster and Cheddar Grilled Cheese and Gnudi with Lamb Ragu. VIP guests will also have the absolute best seats in the house, complimentary parking, extra cushioned seats, access to separate restrooms, popcorn, show program and more! Did I mention open bar?



Below are just a few of the tasty dishes you will try in the VIP Suite:



The Vegan Salad

Ahi Tuna Taco

The Talented Chefs from 10Tation

Gnudi with Lamb Ragu

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Chocolate Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

Braised Short Rib with Polenta



For more information on the VIP experience or the purchase of VIP tickets visit - cirquedusoleil.com/VOLTA





About VOLTA:

Freedom is the ultimate rush

VOLTA tells a spellbinding story about the freedom to choose and the thrill of blazing your own trail. Inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of action sports, the show weaves acrobatics in a visually striking world driven by a stirring melodic score.



VOLTA is a story of transformation. It is about being true to oneself, fulfilling one’s true potential, and the power of the group to make that possible. It celebrates freedom as a movement.



