fan's have up until November 26to check out the latest show,, under the big top at. If you’ve been to a Cirque show before then you know how exciting the experience can be; but why not elevate the experience by partaking in the

The VOLTA VIP Experience is presented in collaboration with with local Toronto catering company. Before the show you’ll have a chance to hang out in the VIP Suite which is composed of 10 cubic blocks with glass walls almost three meters in height. The flat roof architecture creates new interior dimensional perspectives and provides an innovative aspect to the mobile structure designed for transportation to suit Cirque du Soleil’s touring way of life.

In the suite you’ll get to enjoy an open bar cocktail reception with VOLTA inspired hors d’oeuvres before the show and during intermission. The menu is absolutely delicious with a variety of passed appetizers, mini meals, cooking stations and intermission desserts. 10Tation did an exquisite job in constructing the menu with some favourite items such as PEI Lobster and Cheddar Grilled Cheese and Gnudi with Lamb Ragu. VIP guests will also have the absolute best seats in the house, complimentary parking, extra cushioned seats, access to separate restrooms, popcorn, show program and more! Did I mention open bar?





Below are just a few of the tasty dishes you will try in the VIP Suite:





The Vegan Salad

Ahi Tuna Taco

The Talented Chefs from 10Tation

Gnudi with Lamb Ragu

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Chocolate Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

Braised Short Rib with Polenta