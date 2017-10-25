Taste Canada Awards Gala 2017

are back again to celebrate it’s 20th year in honouring the world-class Canadian culinary books and blogs at the exciting awards gala on October 30, 2017. The gala will take place at the

and will be hosted by





The gala will feature Canada's top culinary authors and other culinary taste-makers walking the red-carpet. 24 of them will be presented with Gold or Silver awards for their eminent work in a book or blog that covers a variety of food topics.





After the awards ceremony, guests will enjoy a gastronomic celebration with chef-led food stations such as a chocolate station by Cacao Barry in partnership with Jason Bangarter (Langdon Hall); a gourmet offerings by Chef Tawfik Shehata (The International Centre), Chef Robert Mills (EPIC, Fairmont Royal York Hotel); Chef Matt Basile (Fidel Gastro's); Chef Dan Craig (Ritz-Carlton Toronto Hotel; Chef Vanessa Young (Aphrodite Cooks), and Chef Jonathan Gushe (The Berlin), among others.





Student Chef Winners from Last Year's Event









When: October 30, 2017

Red Carpet begins at 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: The Ritz-Carlton Toronto Hotel, 181 Wellington St W, Toronto, ON M5V 3G7

Ticket Price: $125.00. Tickets include welcome reception/red carpet, awards presentation, gastronomic celebration featuring food stations from top chefs, and wine bar.

How to purchase tickets: Tickets on sale now at tastecanada.org/gala

Attire: Business, Chic, Black-tie








