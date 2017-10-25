Taste Canada Awards Gala 2017Wednesday, October 25, 2017
The Taste Canada Awards are back again to celebrate it’s 20th year in honouring the world-class Canadian culinary books and blogs at the exciting awards gala on October 30, 2017. The gala will take place at the Ritz-Carlton Toronto Hotel and will be hosted by Food Network Canada’s Noah Cappe.
The gala will feature Canada’s top culinary authors and other culinary taste-makers walking the red-carpet. 24 of them will be presented with Gold or Silver awards for their eminent work in a book or blog that covers a variety of food topics.
After the awards ceremony, guests will enjoy a gastronomic celebration with chef-led food stations such as a chocolate station by Cacao Barry in partnership with Jason Bangarter (Langdon Hall); a gourmet offerings by Chef Tawfik Shehata (The International Centre), Chef Robert Mills (EPIC, Fairmont Royal York Hotel); Chef Matt Basile (Fidel Gastro’s); Chef Dan Craig (Ritz-Carlton Toronto Hotel; Chef Vanessa Young (Aphrodite Cooks), and Chef Jonathan Gushe (The Berlin), among others.
Student Chef Winners from Last Year's Event
When: October 30, 2017
Red Carpet begins at 5:30 p.m.
5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: The Ritz-Carlton Toronto Hotel, 181 Wellington St W, Toronto, ON M5V 3G7
Ticket Price: $125.00. Tickets include welcome reception/red carpet, awards presentation, gastronomic celebration featuring food stations from top chefs, and wine bar.
How to purchase tickets: Tickets on sale now at tastecanada.org/gala
Attire: Business, Chic, Black-tie
0 comments