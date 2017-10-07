Ocean Wise Chowder Chowdown 2017Saturday, October 07, 2017
On Tuesday November 14th, the Fermenting Cellar in the Distillery District will be home to the annual Ocean Wise Seafood Chowder Chowdown!
This exciting event will showcase a variety of delicious chowders from 14 of Ontario’s top chefs and Ocean Wise Partners. Chefs will be creating something extra special for this event in hopes of being named the 2017 Ocean Wise Chowder Chowdown Champion.
There will also be wine, beer and caesar's to accompany your warming bowl of chowder. The beverage line-up includes: Side Launch Brewery, Ace Hill, Mill Street Organic, Brickworks Cider House, Duxbury Cider Co, Muskoka Brewery, as well as Canada’s only Ocean Wise caesar mix, Walter Caesar.
It will be a steep competition this year with entries from a number of the province’s best, including:
The Beverly on Locke - Chef Rory O'Leary
Catfish and caviar chowder
Bistro '67 - Chef Raul Sojo
Oyster and bacon chowder
Bruce Wine Bar - Chef Chris Torgis and Chef Joel Gray
National seafood chowder
Centennial College: The Local Café and Restaurant - Chef Nick Moore
Smoked seafood chowder
Cluny Bistro & Boulangerie - Chef Murray McDonald
Cod chowder
Distillery Events and Archeo - Chef de Cuisine Joshua Dyer
Wampanohog chowder
Le Sélect Bistro - Chef Laura Maxwell
Late Autumn Chowder with snow crab and smoked clams
Loka - Chef Dave Mottershall
PEI potato mussel chowder
PORT Restaurant - Chef Samantha Joyce
Clam Chowder with bacon and grilled clams
Pure Spirits Oyster House & Grill - Chef Danny Chae
Asian inspired clam chowder
The Restaurant at Peninsula Ridge Winery - Executive Chef Matt Hemmingsen
Smoked Pickerel, mussel chowder with crab grilled cheese
Rodney's Oyster House - Chef Rodrigo de Romana
Bahamiam Seafood Chowder
Scout Canning - Chef Charlotte Langley
Scout’s Scullery Soup 2.0
SOCO Kitchen + Bar - Chef Keith Pears
Tickets to Ocean Wise Chowder Chowdown are $60+HST and can be purchased at www.vanaqua.org/chowder - Your ticket includes a tasting of each chowder and unlimited drinks.
About Ocean Wise® Seafood Program
Overfishing is a major threat to our oceans. With thousands of Ocean Wise seafood partner locations across Canada, Ocean Wise makes it easy for consumers to choose sustainable seafood for the long-term health of our oceans. The Ocean Wise symbol next to a seafood item is our assurance of an ocean-friendly seafood choice. www.ocean.org/
