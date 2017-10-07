Ocean Wise Chowder Chowdown 2017





On Tuesday November 14

, the Fermenting Cellar in the Distillery District will be home to the annual





This exciting event will showcase a variety of delicious chowders from 14 of Ontario’s top chefs and Ocean Wise Partners. Chefs will be creating something extra special for this event in hopes of being named the 2017 Ocean Wise Chowder Chowdown Champion.







There will also be wine, beer and caesar's to accompany your warming bowl of chowder. The beverage line-up includes: Side Launch Brewery, Ace Hill, Mill Street Organic, Brickworks Cider House, Duxbury Cider Co, Muskoka Brewery, as well as Canada’s only Ocean Wise caesar mix, Walter Caesar.





It will be a steep competition this year with entries from a number of the province’s best, including:





The Beverly on Locke - Chef Rory O'Leary

Catfish and caviar chowder





Bistro '67 - Chef Raul Sojo

Oyster and bacon chowder





Bruce Wine Bar - Chef Chris Torgis and Chef Joel Gray

National seafood chowder





Centennial College: The Local Café and Restaurant - Chef Nick Moore

Smoked seafood chowder





Cluny Bistro & Boulangerie - Chef Murray McDonald

Cod chowder





Distillery Events and Archeo - Chef de Cuisine Joshua Dyer

Wampanohog chowder





Le Sélect Bistro - Chef Laura Maxwell

Late Autumn Chowder with snow crab and smoked clams





Loka - Chef Dave Mottershall

PEI potato mussel chowder





PORT Restaurant - Chef Samantha Joyce

Clam Chowder with bacon and grilled clams





Pure Spirits Oyster House & Grill - Chef Danny Chae

Asian inspired clam chowder





The Restaurant at Peninsula Ridge Winery - Executive Chef Matt Hemmingsen

Smoked Pickerel, mussel chowder with crab grilled cheese





Rodney's Oyster House - Chef Rodrigo de Romana

Bahamiam Seafood Chowder





Scout Canning - Chef Charlotte Langley

Scout’s Scullery Soup 2.0





SOCO Kitchen + Bar - Chef Keith Pears





Tickets to Ocean Wise Chowder Chowdown are $60+HST and can be purchased at www.vanaqua.org/chowder - Your ticket includes a tasting of each chowder and unlimited drinks.