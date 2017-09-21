Fresh Hop Fest



Ontario’s first wet hop beer experience will feature an evening of live entertainment, delicious eats and a variety of wet hop beers. Each beer station will feature samples of each brewer’s specialty beer made from this year’s local fresh hop farm harvests. It will be a truly local experience with the most freshest beer imaginable. Brewers are currently hitting the farms and harvesting their own hops to make a sensational creation just for this event!





I have been to many Drink Inc. events in the past and what I love most is their pursuit to bring something new to the table. Drink Inc. encourages brewers to make a unique brew just for their event. This gives beer lovers the opportunity to explore something new and really get an in-depth taste of what these experienced brewers have up their sleeves. Not to mention the venues that Drink Inc. secures are always the best, this one will be at the lovely Berkeley Church (yay).





Participating partnerships include:

Amsterdam Brewery + Clear Valley Hops Big Rock Brewery + Tavistock Hop Company Caledon Hills Brewery + Beaver Valley Hops Church Key Brewing + Church Key Hops Hometown Brewing + VQH Muskoka Brewery + Highland Hop Yard Niagara Last House Brewers + Travistock Hop Co. Northwinds Brewery Ltd + Heritage Hills Organics Radical Road Brewing + Pleasant Valley Hops Redline Brewhouse + Highland Hop Yard Sawdust City Brewing + Clear Valley Hops The Collingwood Brewery + Big Head Hops The Second Wedge Brewery + Sixth Hops



Guests will also enjoy charcuterie style samplings presented by Sobeys Urban Fresh that have been hand selected to pair perfectly with the beer selection. Wellington Brewery + Erin Ridge Farms





Be sure to grab your tickets soon before they sell out. This will be the perfect event to delve into the wonderful world of hops and turn any non-hoppy beer drinker into a fan! Also, a portion of all ticket sales from this event goes directly to the Canadian Music Therapy Trust Fund. musictherapytrust.ca





For more information on Fresh Hop Fest or to get tickets, please visit:



