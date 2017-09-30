Eat to the Beat 2017Saturday, September 30, 2017
Eat to the Beat is back again for its 22nd year on Tuesday October 17th, 2017 at Roy Thompson Hall. This incredible culinary fundraiser is the only event in Canada that exclusively features the talent of 60 female chefs – women supporting women through the challenges that come with a breast cancer diagnosis. Funds raised at Eat to the Beat will go towards supporting the breast cancer programs and services of the Canadian Cancer Society.
Guests can enjoy an abundance of savoury and sweet dishes at 60 stations, along with beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. In addition to food and drink, colourful and creative one-of-a-kind corsets will be modeled by breast cancer survivors, which over the past years have become an integral part of Eat to the Beat. There will also be live music, raffles and a silent auction.
Participating chefs that will be featured at this year’s Eat to the Beat include:
Sandra Abballe, Succulent Chocolates and Sweets
Suzanne Barr, Saturday Night Dinette
Vanessa Baudanza, The Rolling Pin
Isabelle Loiacono, The Rolling Pin
Wanda Beaver, Wanda’s Pie in the Sky
Renee Bellefeuille, Art Gallery of Ontario
Cathy Beneway, Creative Catering by Cathy
Tifffany Miquel, George Restaurant
Emma Beqaj, Emma's Eatery Catering
Shannon Bolak, Ace Bakery
Arvinda Chauhan, Arvinda's
Preena Chauhan, Arvinda's
Tiiu Christie, Marigolds and Onions
Tysa Christie, Marigolds and Onions
Jeanne da Silva, George Brown College Chef School
Amy Symington, George Brown College Chef School
Felicia Derose, Chase
Donna Dooher, Mildred’s Temple Kitchen
Stephanie Duong, Roselle Desserts
Rossy Earle, SupiCucu
Alexandra Feswick, The Drake Hotel
Kimberley Humby, East & Main Bistro
Anna Janes, Cocomira Confections
Charlotte Langley, Groundwork Food and Scout Canning
Tara Lee, Eastbound Brewing Co.
Jacqueline Lo, Ruelo Patisserie
Lynn Mendelson, Lynn Mendelson Catering
Joan Monfaredi, Park Hyatt Hotel
Lauren Mozer, Elle Cuisine
Andrea Nicholson, Butchie’s and Killer Condiments
Leona Nyman, Azzurra
Suzanne Baby, Gallery Grill at Hart House
Catherine O’Donnell, Willow Cakes and Pastries
Christine Ostiguy, Yorkshire Pudding Catering
Angela Panigas, The Sultan’s Tent, Café Moroc
Véronique Perez, Crêpes à GoGo Spadina, Limonana
Jennifer Perusini, BerBer Social
Andrea Porier, Inn on the Twenty
Karen Rachlin, Bite Catering
Nuit Regular, Kiin, Pai Northern Thai Kitchen, Sabai Sabai Kitchen and Bar, Sukhothai Restaurant
Emily Richards, Professional Home Economist
Dufflet Rosenberg, Dufflet Pastries
Alida Solomon, Tutti Matti
Lili Sullivan, Pomodoro
Elaine Wong, The Omni King Edward Hotel
Vanessa Yeung, Aphrodite Cooks
Leyla Kizilirmak, Art Square Gallery and Café
DATE: Tuesday, October 17, 2017
TIME: 7pm – 10pm
VENUE: Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe Street, Toronto (St. Andrew subway station)
DRESS: Smart casual
