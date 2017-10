is back again for its 22year on Tuesday October 17th, 2017 at. This incredible culinary fundraiser is the only event in Canada that exclusively features the talent of 60 female chefs – women supporting women through the challenges that come with a breast cancer diagnosis. Funds raised at Eat to the Beat will go towards supporting the breast cancer programs and services of the

Guests can enjoy an abundance of savoury and sweet dishes at 60 stations, along with beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. In addition to food and drink, colourful and creative one-of-a-kind corsets will be modeled by breast cancer survivors, which over the past years have become an integral part of Eat to the Beat. There will also be live music, raffles and a silent auction.

Participating chefs that will be featured at this year’s Eat to the Beat include:

Eat to the Beat is one of my favourite events in the city and I’m so thrilled to be attending again for my third year. Tickets are $189 and a tax receipt will be issued for the maximum allowable amount. Tickets include access to all food and drink at the event so be sure to arrive with an empty stomach!