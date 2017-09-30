Eat to the Beat 2017





Eat to the Beat is back again for its 22nd year on Tuesday October 17th, 2017 at Roy Thompson Hall. This incredible culinary fundraiser is the only event in Canada that exclusively features the talent of 60 female chefs – women supporting women through the challenges that come with a breast cancer diagnosis. Funds raised at Eat to the Beat will go towards supporting the breast cancer programs and services of the Canadian Cancer Society.





Guests can enjoy an abundance of savoury and sweet dishes at 60 stations, along with beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. In addition to food and drink, colourful and creative one-of-a-kind corsets will be modeled by breast cancer survivors, which over the past years have become an integral part of Eat to the Beat. There will also be live music, raffles and a silent auction.













Participating chefs that will be featured at this year’s Eat to the Beat include:





Sandra Abballe, Succulent Chocolates and Sweets

Suzanne Barr, Saturday Night Dinette

Vanessa Baudanza, The Rolling Pin

Isabelle Loiacono, The Rolling Pin

Wanda Beaver, Wanda’s Pie in the Sky

Renee Bellefeuille, Art Gallery of Ontario

Cathy Beneway, Creative Catering by Cathy

Tifffany Miquel, George Restaurant

Emma Beqaj, Emma's Eatery Catering

Shannon Bolak, Ace Bakery

Arvinda Chauhan, Arvinda's

Preena Chauhan, Arvinda's

Tiiu Christie, Marigolds and Onions

Tysa Christie, Marigolds and Onions

Jeanne da Silva, George Brown College Chef School

Amy Symington, George Brown College Chef School

Felicia Derose, Chase

Donna Dooher, Mildred’s Temple Kitchen

Stephanie Duong, Roselle Desserts

Rossy Earle, SupiCucu

Alexandra Feswick, The Drake Hotel

Kimberley Humby, East & Main Bistro

Anna Janes, Cocomira Confections

Charlotte Langley, Groundwork Food and Scout Canning

Tara Lee, Eastbound Brewing Co.

Jacqueline Lo, Ruelo Patisserie

Lynn Mendelson, Lynn Mendelson Catering

Joan Monfaredi, Park Hyatt Hotel

Lauren Mozer, Elle Cuisine

Andrea Nicholson, Butchie’s and Killer Condiments

Leona Nyman, Azzurra

Suzanne Baby, Gallery Grill at Hart House

Catherine O’Donnell, Willow Cakes and Pastries

Christine Ostiguy, Yorkshire Pudding Catering

Angela Panigas, The Sultan’s Tent, Café Moroc

Véronique Perez, Crêpes à GoGo Spadina, Limonana

Jennifer Perusini, BerBer Social

Andrea Porier, Inn on the Twenty

Karen Rachlin, Bite Catering

Nuit Regular, Kiin, Pai Northern Thai Kitchen, Sabai Sabai Kitchen and Bar, Sukhothai Restaurant

Emily Richards, Professional Home Economist

Dufflet Rosenberg, Dufflet Pastries

Alida Solomon, Tutti Matti

Lili Sullivan, Pomodoro

Elaine Wong, The Omni King Edward Hotel

Vanessa Yeung, Aphrodite Cooks

Leyla Kizilirmak, Art Square Gallery and Café





Eat to the Beat is one of my favourite events in the city and I’m so thrilled to be attending again for my third year. Tickets are $189 and a tax receipt will be issued for the maximum allowable amount. Tickets include access to all food and drink at the event so be sure to arrive with an empty stomach!









DATE: Tuesday, October 17, 2017

TIME: 7pm – 10pm

VENUE: Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe Street, Toronto (St. Andrew subway station)

DRESS: Smart casual

FACEBOOK: @CCSToronto

INSTAGRAM: @CCSGTA