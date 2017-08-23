Kellys Landing TorontoWednesday, August 23, 2017
Kellys Landing, a new restaurant from The Landing Restaurant Group, has opened up at 123 Front Street, right near Union Station. It certainly is a welcoming spot in the area and a refreshing escape from the abundance of chain restaurants in the vicinity.
I attended a sneak peak media event at Kellys Landing last week and I can assure you that this is your best bet for a lively atmosphere, brilliant food and top-notch drinks near the ACC/Union Station. Long gone are the days where you had to suffer with bad food from Jack Astor’s or the lackluster Casey’s Bar & Grill. Now you can get your pre or post game on in a spacious and modern setting full of made from scratch food items!
The restaurant features an impressive 43’ x 30’ retractable roof so that even if you don't snag a spot on the patio you can still enjoy the weather while sitting inside. Besides having such a beautifully designed space, Kellys Landing has a well equipped menu. They feature 30+ wines, 24 beers on tap, crafted cocktails and a variety delicious food options. I do think that they need to beef up their craft beer selection, but that’s just me being picky. Kellys also makes a hefty Caesar that is said to be the 'The Landing Cure' for your hangover.
The food menu at Kellys is sectioned off into share plates, pizza, salads, burgers & sandwiches, mains and desserts. There is a mixture of classic Landing dishes and some newly crafted creations which I really like to see in a menu. They also have some great vegetarian options such as the Beluga Lentil Bolognese and the Righteous Greens Bowl. I tried a few of the dishes and really enjoyed the Brisket Mac & Cheese, Tune Poke Bowl, Artichoke & Cheese Pizza and the Landing Burger.
Kellys Landing is also reintroducing their Beyond the Beer program, an initiative where 50 cents of every Dos Equis beer sold will go towards helping a local community organization. Kellys Landing has partnered with the Toronto General and Western Hospital Foundation. Proceeds raised will benefit research, education and the enhancement of patient care at Toronto General and Western Hospitals, as well as the Michener Institute of Education at UHN.
Kellys Landing is open daily: Monday – Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. – 1 a.m.; Thursday –
Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 2 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.
Weekend brunch served from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.!
