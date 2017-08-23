Kellys Landing , a new restaurant from The Landing Restaurant Group, has opened up at 123 , a new restaurant from, has opened up at 123

Front Street, right near Union Station. It certainly is a welcoming spot in the area and a refreshing escape from the abundance of chain restaurants in the vicinity.









I attended a sneak peak media event at Kellys Landing last week and I can assure you that this is your best bet for a lively atmosphere, brilliant food and top-notch drinks near the ACC/Union Station. Long gone are the days where you had to suffer with bad food from Jack Astor’s or the lackluster Casey’s Bar & Grill. Now you can get your pre or post game on in a spacious and modern setting full of made from scratch food items!









The restaurant features an impressive 43’ x 30’ retractable roof so that even if you don't snag a spot on the patio you can still enjoy the weather while sitting inside. Besides having such a beautifully designed space, Kellys Landing has a well equipped menu. They feature 30+ wines, 24 beers on tap, crafted cocktails and a variety delicious food options. I do think that they need to beef up their craft beer selection, but that’s just me being picky. Kellys also makes a hefty Caesar that is said to be the 'The Landing Cure' for your hangover.



