Yonge + St. Clair Midtown Market



I am very excited to announce the second series of the Yonge + St. Clair Midtown Market taking place on Tuesday July 18 th from 11 am to 7 pm at Delisle Ave (behind 40 St. Clair West). This exciting farmers market experience is welcoming to midtown folks such as myself who don’t have many options to choose from when trying to shop from local and artisan vendors.





The Yonge & St. Clair Market together with Toronto Market Co. introduced this monthly summer market last month (June 20th). This will be the second market of the summer, with two more coming up on August 15 and September 19 (the third Tuesday of each month).









I had a chance to visit the market in June and was surprised to see how lively the Delisle parking lot was. Vendor booths were set up along the perimeter of the lot, live musical performances were in full force and the smell of delicious food permeated the air. I was SUPER excited to visit each vendor and find out more about their products. There were over 20 local vendors selling local cheese, vegan chocolate, handmade soaps, plants, baked goods, fresh produce and more. Each vendor seemed to be quite passionate about their products and were willing to share stories and samples of what they were offering.





Here were some of my favourites:



Yoso Yogurt

Oakridges Finest

Nana Pops

The Cheese Boutique

Spice of Life

Kungfu Dawg

Holy Cannoli

Inthisorn Foods

Printing Life Canada

Twig Flowers

Queen Arepa

Gold Apothecary

Good Luck Rub

Some vendors will remain the same for this July 18 th market and there will be some new additions. If you live or work in the midtown area then you’ll definitely want to stop by the midtown market to check out the goods. It’s a welcoming spot with lots of picnic benches to relax on and enjoy some of the great foods offered at the market.