Toronto's Festival of Beer July 28-30, 2017

Toronto’s Festival of Beer is back on July 28 th to July 30 th for an epic celebration of beers from around the world. The festival will feature over 416 different beers to sample, delicious food purveyors and live entertainment from Method Man & Redman, Sloan and Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle & The Beautiful Gypsies.





I’ve been to the Toronto Festival of Beer (TFOB) for the past 10 years and have always had a wonderful time. It’s a great excuse to get out and enjoy the sun, good beer, good company and live music. It really is one of the biggest and best beer festivals in Toronto and each year the festival adds new and exciting additions to keep things present and fresh.





photos from TFOB





Some highlights for this year’s festival include:





Canada 150 Pavilion

To celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, the Canada 150 Pavilion will offer 48 different beers from coast to coast. This is such a GREAT addition to the TFOB because Canada truly does have an abundance of amazing craft breweries. Breweries such as Big Rock, PEI Brewing Co., Blood Brothers, Le Trou Du Diable, Steamworks Brewing Co. and more will be serving up some of their best beers all weekend long.





There will also be culinary offerings at the Canada 150 Pavilion that will represent each of the four regions (East Coast, West Coast, Ontario and Quebec). The East Coast and Quebec regions are being prepared by Matt’s Seafood and the two other will be confirmed shortly.





#T asteTFOB

Time to take the focus away from beer for a minute and appreciate the thriving Toronto food scene. This year will feature some of Toronto’s best chefs and restaurants serving up incredible dishes paired with their favourite beers. Amongst the renowned food purveyors, there will also be a grilling tent with some of Toronto’s big name chefs grilling up some Canadiana cuisine. The full stage schedule and roster of chefs can be found on the TFOB website





Tickets for the event are sold out on Friday and Saturday but tickets are still available for Sunday: http://beerfestival.ca/buy-tickets/



When: July 28, 29, 30, 2017 Where: Bandshell Park, Exhibition Place




















