The Pint Public House Toronto





has finally touched down in Toronto! This new 1,600 sq ft hot spot will be the place to go for sports, food and late night fun. With over 40 flavours of wings and 40 different beers on tap, you’re bound to find a winning combo to enjoy while watching the

on one of the many HDTV’s.









The menu consists of good ol pub food such as burgers, sandwiches, appetizers and a few different salads. The wings and ribs really do have 40 different ways of ordering them so your best best is to order a bunch of different flavours with friends and share them all. You can choose from flavours such as Memphis BBQ, Caribbean Jerk, Peri Peri, Kung Pao, Honey Sriracha and much more. There is also a handy little mild to hot scale beside each flavour for those who are looking to test their spice limits. As for drinks, they are known for their incredible Caesar's and their extensive list of beers on tap.









I had a chance to check out the media night at The Pint and got a sneak peek of the tasty offerings. My favourite items were the Kansas City BBQ Wings, Panko Deep Fried Pickles, Saucy Ribs and Sliders. I also enjoyed the tower of cupcakes which is always a nice touch of something sweet at the end of a meal. There were also some great drink sponsors such as Ace Hill Beer and Tromba Tequila serving up some of their signature drinks.





photos by Brian DaSilva





The Pint is located at 277 Front Street, right near the Rogers Centre. Stop by before or after a Jays game for some great eats and drinks in the heart of the city! Be sure to tag your photos using the hashtag #PINTNATION @thepinttoronto







