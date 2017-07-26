The Pint Public House TorontoWednesday, July 26, 2017
The menu consists of good ol pub food such as burgers, sandwiches, appetizers and a few different salads. The wings and ribs really do have 40 different ways of ordering them so your best best is to order a bunch of different flavours with friends and share them all. You can choose from flavours such as Memphis BBQ, Caribbean Jerk, Peri Peri, Kung Pao, Honey Sriracha and much more. There is also a handy little mild to hot scale beside each flavour for those who are looking to test their spice limits. As for drinks, they are known for their incredible Caesar's and their extensive list of beers on tap.
I had a chance to check out the media night at The Pint and got a sneak peek of the tasty offerings. My favourite items were the Kansas City BBQ Wings, Panko Deep Fried Pickles, Saucy Ribs and Sliders. I also enjoyed the tower of cupcakes which is always a nice touch of something sweet at the end of a meal. There were also some great drink sponsors such as Ace Hill Beer and Tromba Tequila serving up some of their signature drinks.
photos by Brian DaSilva
The Pint is located at 277 Front Street, right near the Rogers Centre. Stop by before or after a Jays game for some great eats and drinks in the heart of the city! Be sure to tag your photos using the hashtag #PINTNATION @thepinttoronto
