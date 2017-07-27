Summer Deals Mark a Great Time to Visit Antigua



Looking for a new and exciting travel destination this year? Antigua and Barbuda is definitely worth checking out for it's pristine waters, exciting activities and luxurious resorts.





Although the twin islands are a great destination for couples, they provide an equal abundance of affordable, child-friendly options perfect for a summer family trip. Best of all, Antigua and Barbuda’s current Summer Lovin’ campaign lends itself as the best time to visit this tropical paradise. The Summer Lovin’ deal offers up to 50 per cent off on vacations booked during the summer months through certain travel companies, resorts and airlines.







One beautiful resort that happens to be discounted for the summer months is The Verandah Resort and Spa. It is one of the island's best family resorts featuring a mini-golf course, a huge outdoor playground, a kid’s pool with a fountain and much more. Other discounted hotels include St. James’s Club & Villas and South Point Antigua.

Among attractions in Antigua, you can find an extensive list of adventures and eco-tours to keep kids and yourself entertained for however long you decide to stay. One of the top attractions besides the 365 beaches on the island, is Nelson's Dockyard.







Nelson’s Dockyard is a UNESCO Heritage Site with an excellent child-friendly museum and a beautiful boardwalk with plenty of sights to admire.



Another impressive attraction is Devil's Bridge. The legend here is that if you throw two eggs into the blowhole, the devil will keep one and throw the other back. A fun little excursion to pique your curiosity.









As for water activities, there is something for everyone! There are many exciting catamaran cruises, glass bottom boat rides, snorkeling at coral reefs or petting the rays at Stingray City.





ABOUT ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

Antigua (pronounced An-tee'ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew’da) is located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. Voted the World Travel Awards 2015 and 2016 Caribbean’s Most Romantic Destination, the twin-island paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches - one for every day of the year. The largest of the Leeward Islands, Antigua comprises 108-square miles with rich history and spectacular topography that provides a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson’s Dockyard, the only remaining example of a Georgian fort a listed UNESCO World Heritage site, is perhaps the most renowned landmark. Antigua’s tourism events calendar includes the prestigious Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, and the annual Antigua Carnival; known as the Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival. Barbuda, Antigua’s smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway. The island lies 27 miles north-east of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away. Barbuda is known for its untouched 17 mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere. Find information on Antigua & Barbuda at: www.visitantiguabarbuda.com [Source - Visit Antigua & Barbuda]





