The St. Lawrence Market Summer Series is back this summer with two LIVE events on July 20

This incredible event gives guests two opportunities to experience the St. Lawrence Market patio transformed into a downtown oasis of food, drink, music, performance and celebration.





I had a chance to attend the inaugural summer series event last year and had a wonderful time (

). I remember it was the hottest day of the year, but it was an evening to remember with fun music, delicious food and ice cold drinks!

Tickets to this event will sell out fast so be sure to get yours ASAP!





St. Lawrence Market Summer Series

Dates: July 20 & August 24, 2017

Where: St. Lawrence Market Patio

Time: 6 pm to 10 pm

Tickets are only $30 and include two food items!





About St. Lawrence Market

St. Lawrence Market is a renowned international food market featuring 120 merchants, vendors and farmers, offering the freshest produce, meats and specialty items. Serving residents of Toronto and international visitors since 1803, the Market is regularly recognized as one of Toronto's most popular destinations, and was ranked the number one food market in the world by National Geographic.





About the Food Dudes

A dedicated, leading-edge hospitality group.

The Food Dudes consistently raise the bar by anticipating and fulfilling the dynamic needs of the modern metropolitan client - a desire for fresh and local ingredients, sophisticated original fare - all while providing a memorable culinary experience. The Food Dudes are Toronto’s most trusted hospitality specialists.



