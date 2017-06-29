[Recap] Toronto Taste 2017



The 27 th annual Toronto Taste, presented by The Daniels Corporation, took place at Corus Quay Lakeside on June 4th, 2017. This incredible fundraiser is always big and brilliant, hosting over 90 of Toronto’s best restaurants, beverage purveyors and catering companies. Notable Chefs like Mark McEwan, Michael Smith, Michael Hunter and many more were in attendance serving guests their delicious food creations all evening long.





The event raised $925,000 for Second Harvest so that they can continue to be the main provider of fresh food to people in need in Toronto. Since 1985, Second Harvest has been picking up donated, surplus food, which would otherwise go to waste, and delivering that food to community agencies in Toronto.













In addition to the endless eating and drinking at Toronto Taste, there was also a silent auction with some incredible prizes to bid on, a live auction, raffle tickets, live entertainment and a chef battle. There was no shortage of entertainment which is certainly a highlight for such a large-scale event.





As always, I am super impressed by the variety of food and drink options at Toronto Taste, but the stand-out dishes to me were the following:





Fresh Agnolotti - Farina+

Louisiana Style Whole Hog - Petite Thuet

Salted Cod Croquettes - Cafe Boulud

Japanese A5 on Hummus - Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse

Scallop Crudo - Buca

Salmon Sashimi - Bosk

Grilled Octopus - Fabbrica

Maple Pecan Tarts - Dufflet



Korean Fried Cauliflower - The Carbon Bar

