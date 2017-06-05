Kiin

Chef Nuit and Jeff Regular’s latest restaurant, Kiin, is finally here! Kiin, Thai for “eat” will truly bring the taste of Thailand to Toronto. The duo behind Sabai Sabai, Pai and Sukhothai have shifted from their Northern Thai food focus to introduce a variety of traditional Thai dishes that can be found all over Thailand. The highly anticipated opening ofandlatest restaurant,, is finally here! Kiin, Thai for “eat” will truly bring the taste of Thailand to Toronto. The duo behindandhave shifted from their Northern Thai food focus to introduce a variety of traditional Thai dishes that can be found all over Thailand.

Chef Nuit

says that the menu draws from experiences she’s had growing up and travelling across Thailand where food sharing is an important part of the culture.

A few of the dishes on the menu also take inspiration from Royal Thai cuisine which is pretty much extinct in Thailand.

However, Chef Nuit learned many of the techniques while in Thailand which attribute to very intricate, delicate and beautifully prepared dishes.





The menu features a mix of local and imported ingredients, allowing guests to experience the different flavours of Thailand. Ingredients such as white turmeric, buffalo basil, wing beans and angled gourd are just a few of the unique additions to Chef Nuit's creations.





Here are some of the dishes I tried at the media tasting:





Root Vegetable Chips with Tom Yum Spices - $9





Shrimp, Crab, Peanut, Tamarind and Coconut Spread with Rice Crackers - $12





Wing Beans with Chili Shrimp Paste, Toasted Coconut, Peanut and Soft Boiled Egg - $15

Royal Thai Platter with Mha Hor, Chor Ladda, Rhoom, and Thoong Thong - $12





Jasmine Rice with White Turmeric, Long Beans, Lemongrass, Sawtooth Coriander, Kaffir Lime, Cucumber, Toasted Coconut, Pomelo, Fried Chilli, Sunflower Sprouts, Edible Flowers and Tamarind and Soy Bean Sauce - $24





Braised AAA Wellington County Beef Short Rib with Tamarind, Field Cucumber and Pearl Onions with a Side Order of Coconut Rice and Stir-Fried Angled Gourd - $28

Stir-fried Chicken with Buffalo Basil and Thai Garlic - $26

Dry-style Mushroom and Tofu Curry - $24





Sea Salt-Crusted Sea Bream with Thai Garlic, Thai Basil, Finger Mint, Peanut, Ginger, Shallot and Lime in Thai Kale Leaves - $32





Colada Cocktail $15





My favourite dishes were the Royal Thai Platter, Wing Beans, Braised Short Rib and Sea Bream. However, I really did enjoy every single dish I tried and was super impressed by the different flavours and presentation of the food.





Not only is the food incredible, but the space at Kiin is beautifully designed and intimate, with a capacity of 35. Whether you’re here for lunch or dinner, you’ll be truly amazed by every aspect of Kiin.









Kiin will be open for lunch and dinner service and is located at 326 Adelaide Street West. Hours of operation are Monday to Friday from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm for lunch, Monday to Sunday from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm for dinner.