Escape the city with GRAPE ESCAPE WINE TOURSTuesday, June 27, 2017
Niagara on the Lake is a great escape from the city, especially if you’re into wine. The region is home to over 85 wineries offering a variety of award winning wines, tasting tours, restaurants and pristine acres of vineyards. One of the best ways to visit these wineries is on guided tours, and there is definitely no shortage of them in Niagara. However, not all tours are the same, and if you’re looking for the best, then Grape Escape Wine Tours is the way to go!
There are a number of morning and afternoon tours to pick from, each of them offering wine samples of course, but some also include lunch, cheese pairings, brewery visits and more. I opted for the afternoon bicycle tour with wine and cheese pairings. The tour included the following:
- Bicycle Rental (with small basket & bottle cage)
- Helmet (feel free to bring your own if you prefer)
- Bottle of water
- Fun & Knowledgeable Grape Escape Tour Guide with you throughout your tour
- Visit 4 award winning VQA wineries *Exact wineries will not be known until the morning of the tour*
- Full facility tour at one of the four wineries to see ‘behind the scenes’
- Taste a minimum of 12 wines (including Icewine)
- At one of the wineries 3 wines will be paired with 3 delicious cheeses
- Complimentary pick up of any wine purchases made throughout the day
Lisa (It's Not Just About Food) and I met the group at the company location and was greeted by Marcy, our very passionate tour guide. After our bike fitting, waiver sign-off, and run down of the day, we set off on our bikes (single-file only) down the country roads to take in some of the incredible scenery of Niagara on the Lake.
We visited Inniskillin, Reif Estate Winery, PondView Estate Winery and Caroline Cellars Winery. Our tour guide was a lot of fun and a great group leader, she really hooked us up at the wineries and arranged to have the bottles that we purchased shipped back to the meet up location so that we didn’t have to cycle with them in our baskets. Each winery arranged some excellent wines for us to sample, and Reif Estate prepared an excellent cheese and wine pairing.
I would definitely do another bicycle tour with Grape Escape Wine Tours and have been eyeing the *new* Ultimate Wine, Beer & Foodie Bicycle Tour.
These tours are quite popular so I suggest you book them sooner than later, especially for the summer months!
0 comments