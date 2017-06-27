Escape the city with GRAPE ESCAPE WINE TOURS



Niagara on the Lake is a great escape from the city, especially if you’re into wine. The region is home to over 85 wineries offering a variety of award winning wines, tasting tours, restaurants and pristine acres of vineyards. One of the best ways to visit these wineries is on guided tours, and there is definitely no shortage of them in Niagara. However, not all tours are the same, and if you’re looking for the best, then Grape Escape Wine Tours is the way to go!



Grape Escape offers bicycle and vehicle tours in small and intimate group settings. Each tour is led by a knowledgeable and friendly staff member who will explore the region with you and take care of any questions or concerns along the way. The company has over 10 years of experience in the Niagara Region’s Wine Tour Industry and have built excellent rapport with the wineries. The service on the tour is top-notch, with absolutely no wasted time at each stop.







There are a number of morning and afternoon tours to pick from, each of them offering wine samples of course, but some also include lunch, cheese pairings, brewery visits and more. I opted for the afternoon bicycle tour with wine and cheese pairings. The tour included the following:



Bicycle Rental (with small basket & bottle cage)

Helmet (feel free to bring your own if you prefer)

Bottle of water

Fun & Knowledgeable Grape Escape Tour Guide with you throughout your tour

Visit 4 award winning VQA wineries *Exact wineries will not be known until the morning of the tour*

Full facility tour at one of the four wineries to see ‘behind the scenes’

Taste a minimum of 12 wines (including Icewine)

At one of the wineries 3 wines will be paired with 3 delicious cheeses

Complimentary pick up of any wine purchases made throughout the day You can arrange a hotel shuttle pick-up with the company for an additional cost, or you can meet the group at the tour start location.





Lisa (It's Not Just About Food) and I met the group at the company location and was greeted by Marcy, our very passionate tour guide. After our bike fitting, waiver sign-off, and run down of the day, we set off on our bikes (single-file only) down the country roads to take in some of the incredible scenery of Niagara on the Lake.



We visited Inniskillin, Reif Estate Winery, PondView Estate Winery and Caroline Cellars Winery. O ur tour guide was a lot of fun and a great group leader, s he really hooked us up at the wineries and arranged to have the bottles that we purchased shipped back to the meet up location so that we didn’t have to cycle with them in our baskets. Each winery arranged some excellent wines for us to sample, and Reif Estate prepared an excellent cheese and wine pairing.

I would definitely do another bicycle tour with Grape Escape Wine Tours and have been eyeing the *new* Ultimate Wine, Beer & Foodie Bicycle Tour.

These tours are quite popular so I suggest you book them sooner than later, especially for the summer months!



http://www.tourniagarawineries.com/













