The fundraiser will feature live art from Jessica Gorlicky Designs and Evalisa Natasha, electric performances from Dr. Draw and DJ Sandy Duperval Perso and delicious eats catered by guest chef Anthony Rose of Toronto's most notable restaurants: Rose & Sons, Fat Pasha, The Big Crow, Bar Begonia and Schmaltz Appetizing.





The evening will be an exciting celebration all in the name of The Haiti School Building Project. This fantastic initiative by Toronto educator Serena Bufalino, teaches Toronto’s at-risk youth about globalization, community and philanthropy all while simultaneously funding and building schools for the children of Canaan, Haiti.





The Haiti School Building Project is dedicated to providing an education for at-risk children in Haiti regardless of religious belief, political affiliation, or financial ability. In addition to being a school, the surrounding community will also use the site as an adult learning centre in the evenings. In this way, the entire community of Canaan will be serviced.





The night will also feature door prizes, a silent suction, live art and a selfless selfie station in collaboration with the following brands/sponsors: The Citizen, Baro, Turo, TMR Collection, Belfast Love, Laura Rowe Photography, Drake Hotel, Ultimate Fitness and more.





This will be a fantastic and intimate evening supporting The Haiti School Building Project and tickets are only $65 (includes all food & drink) . To purchase tickets for the event please visit: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/a-function-in-the-junction-with-chef-anthony-rose-for-the-haiti-school-project-tickets-35092738325



Thursday June 22, 2017

7:30 to 11:00 pm

2854 Dundas St W, Toronto





