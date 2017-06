Photo from ClutchPR

The evening will be an exciting celebration all in the name of The Haiti School Building Project. This fantastic initiative by Toronto educator, teaches Toronto’s at-risk youth about globalization, community and philanthropy all while simultaneously funding and building schools for the children of Canaan, Haiti.

The Haiti School Building Project is dedicated to providing an education for at-risk children in Haiti regardless of religious belief, political affiliation, or financial ability. In addition to being a school, the surrounding community will also use the site as an adult learning centre in the evenings. In this way, the entire community of Canaan will be serviced.

The night will also feature door prizes, a silent suction, live art and a selfless selfie station in collaboration with the following brands/sponsors: The Citizen, Baro, Turo, TMR Collection, Belfast Love, Laura Rowe Photography, Drake Hotel, Ultimate Fitness and more.

