Food: 309 Dhaba Indian Excellence, ACE Bakery, Against the Grain Urban Tavern, Antler Kitchen and Bar, Aria Ristorante, Art Gallery of Ontario, Baker Street, Bar Reyna, Baro, Beretta Farms, Boehmer Restaurant, Boralia, Buca, Café Belong, Café Boulud, Chiado, Cluny Bistro & Boulangerie, Dufflet Pastries, El Catrin Destileria, Enoteca Sociale, EPIC at Fairmont Royal York, Estiatorio Volos, Fabbrica, Gelato Fresco Inc., George Brown Chef School, Globe Bistro, Hawthorne Food & Drink, JaBistro, Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse, Kanpai, Lavelle, Le Sélect Bistro, Linda Modern Thai, Little Anthony’s Italian Ristorante, Longo’s, Los Colibris, Madeleines, Maple Leaf Tavern, Mildred’s Temple Kitchen, Nadège Patisserie, Noce Restaurant, Oat & Mill, Patois Toronto, Petite Thuet, Pizzeria Libretto, Pure Spirits Oyster House, Ritz Bar, Rodney’s Oyster House, Salt Wine Bar, Sanci’s Foods, Sassafraz, Sodexo, Sotto Sotto Ristorante, The Belgian Chocolate Shop, The Boom Candy, The Carbon Bar, The Fifth Grill & Terrace, The Spoke Club, The Westin Prince, TOCA, Tundra Restaurant, Twist by Roger Mooking, Ufficio and Union Chicken.





Beverages: Acqua Panna, Amsterdam Brewery, Beau’s All Natural Brewing Co., Brickworks Ciderhouse, Cave Spring Cellars, Cavit Wines, Churchill Cellars, Creekside Estate Winery, Creemore Springs, Grange of Prince Edward Winery, Great Lakes Brewery, Henry of Pelham, JOIA All Natural Soda, Kendall-Jackson Winery, Ketel One Vodka, Lifford Wine and Spirits, MCO…Interesting Wines & Spirits®, Mill Street Brewery, Nyarai, Patera Group Inc., Pure Leaf, Reif Estate Winery, Steam Whistle Brewing, The Vine Agency and Woodman Wines & Spirits.









Quite the epic list of food and beverage right? I ate so much at last year's event and can't wait to do it all over again at this year's Toronto Taste. Check out my review of the 2016 event: http://www.cookingquidnunc.com/2016/06/recap-toronto-taste-2016.html





Tickets include all food and drink and are only $260 each, with a $150 tax receipt. Every ticket sold enables Second Harvest to rescue and deliver enough food to provide over 520 meals for adults, children and seniors in need in Toronto. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit torontotaste.ca or call 416.408.2594.