Toronto Craft Beer Festival - June 23 & 24

Toronto Craft Beer Festival (TCBF) is back this year for an epic celebration of craft beer! The event will take place on June 23 and 24 at the West Island of Ontario Place (955 Lake Shore Blvd West). Theis back this year for an epic celebration of craft beer! The event will take place on(955 Lake Shore Blvd West).





TCBF is happy to have a new venue and an exciting line-up of craft breweries, food vendors, live music and fun activities at the event this year. So far the breweries and food vendor line-up is located here: http://www.tcbf.ca/ but there will be more added as the date approaches.









This is an excellent outdoor beer event to get the summer started and to discover some new brews that might become a staple for your weekend cottage getaways. There will be approximately 25 brewers in attendance so you're bound to find something crushable.





$27.50 in advance and this includes an official sampling glass and 5 sampling tokens ($10 value). If you want $5 off your ticket, use my coupon code at checkout: Quidnunc5 - Purchase tickets Tickets to the event are onlyand this includes an official sampling glass and 5 sampling tokens ($10 value). If you want $5 off your ticket, use my coupon code at checkout:- Purchase tickets here







