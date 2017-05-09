The Stop's Night Market 2017Tuesday, May 09, 2017
The Stop’s Night Market is back on June 13th & 14th at 181 Sterling Road in Toronto’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood. This is one of my favourite food fundraising events in the city and a must-attend if you're into all-you-can-eat food and drink from over 60 of Toronto's best chefs.
The event takes place in the vacant lot on Sterling Road and is transformed so brilliantly into a lively market full of food vendors, design, performance and graphic arts. It's a fun and tasty gathering to celebrate the importance of diversity, community and the power of food.
I went to the Stop's Night Market In 2016 and had such an incredible time (review here). The event raised $215,000 in support of the The Stop's critical programs and work to build healthier, more connected, and more self-determined communities.
For more information on The Stop please visit the organization’s website at thestop.org Follow The Stop on Twitter & Instagram (@TheStopCFC) and use The Stop’s Night Market hashtag, #TheStopNM to share your photos at the event!
Event Details
When: Tuesday, June 13 and Wednesday, June 14, 2017, from 7PM to 11PM
Where: Vacant Lot, 181 Sterling Road, Toronto (please note this is a different location than in 2016)
Tickets: $100 (includes all-you-can-eat-and-drink!), available at 12PM on Wednesday, May 10th from nightmarket.thestop.org
