The Stop's Night Market 2017





is back on June 13th & 14th

at 181 Sterling Road in Toronto’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood.

This is one of my favourite food fundraising events in the city and a must-attend if you're into all-you-can-eat food and drink from over 60 of Toronto's best chefs.









The event takes place in the vacant lot on Sterling Road and is transformed so brilliantly into a lively market full of food vendors, design, performance and graphic arts. It's a fun and tasty gathering to celebrate the importance of diversity, community and the power of food.





I went to the Stop's Night Market In 2016 and had such an incredible time ( review here ). The event raised $215,000 in support of the The Stop's critical programs and work to build healthier, more connected, and more self-determined communities.





Tickets almost ALWAYS sell out to this event so you’ll want to purchase yours ASAP. Tickets are valid for one night only, either June 13th or June 14

and include all food and drink. For a full list of vendors on each day and to buy tickets, please visit: http://thestop.org/events/night-market/









For more information on The Stop please visit the organization's website at thestop.org Follow The Stop on Twitter & Instagram (@TheStopCFC) and use The Stop's Night Market hashtag, #TheStopNM to share your photos at the event!





Event Details

When: Tuesday, June 13 and Wednesday, June 14, 2017, from 7PM to 11PM

Where: Vacant Lot, 181 Sterling Road, Toronto (please note this is a different location than in 2016)

Tickets: $100 (includes all-you-can-eat-and-drink!), available at 12PM on Wednesday, May 10th from $100 (includes all-you-can-eat-and-drink!), available at 12PM on Wednesday, May 10th from nightmarket.thestop.org









