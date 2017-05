Rosie’s Eatery is the latest gluten free and vegan café to open up in Toronto. is the latest gluten free and vegan café to open up in Toronto.

This cute little eatery is owned and run by Rose Diker, a Torontonian who’s been baking delicious treats since the age of 7.

During her years in college, Rose experimented with her baking and came up with a variety of baked goods that were wholesome and healthy.

Today, she showcases her guilt free, gluten fee and vegan treats at her eatery so that everyone can indulge without the guilt.