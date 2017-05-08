Rosie's Eatery

Rosie’s Eatery is the latest gluten free and vegan café to open up in Toronto. is the latest gluten free and vegan café to open up in Toronto. This cute little eatery is owned and run by Rose Diker, a Torontonian who’s been baking delicious treats since the age of 7. During her years in college, Rose experimented with her baking and came up with a variety of baked goods that were wholesome and healthy. Today, she showcases her guilt free, gluten fee and vegan treats at her eatery so that everyone can indulge without the guilt.













The menu consists of customizable oatmeal and yogurt (gluten free oats/non-dairy yogurt), salads, soups, smoothies, baked goods and raw treats.





I tried the coconut yogurt with berries, flax, hemp and seeds. This was my first time trying non-dairy coconut yogurt and it definitely tastes very different than cow's milk yogurt. It was lighter in texture with minimal flavour, but it was still very good and a great alternative for those who don't eat dairy.









The Raw Bites at Rosie's are REALLY good and she has a nice variety of flavours to choose from: Cookie Dough, Coconut, Seed, Franklin or Chocolate Chip Brownie.









Her cookies are also quite magical. All of them were really tasty and Rose does an excellent job in not making baked goods that taste dry or have the texture of cardboard. Everything is either chewy, gooey or moist; making you forget that you’re eating a vegan and gluten-free treat!













Rosie's is a great addition to the vegan and gluten-free eateries in Toronto. Although I am not vegan or gluten-free, I appreciate places like this that show us that eating vegan is not boring at all. Rosie's creations are absolutely delicious and some of the baked goods taste much better than the sugary buttery stuff you find at most cafes in the city. Make sure to drop by if you're in the area!





Rosie’s eatery is located at 1726 avenue road and is Hours

Monday: 9am - 4pm

Tuesday - Friday: 9am - 5pm

Saturday: 9am - 4pm