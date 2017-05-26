Meal In A Jar

Meal in a Jar Inc. is the new way to eat healthy on the go! This Kitchener, Ontario based company features a wide variety of freshly prepared meals in a jar. Each jar is one full-balanced meal that contains less than 600 calories, 5 g of fibre and two cups of fresh vegetables.





You can choose jars that include chicken, tuna, beef, vegan, low carb, etc. making it even easier to eat a nutritious meal that includes exactly what you enjoy the most. All of the meats are hormone and antibiotic free and the produce is locally sourced when available. The fact that these jars are made right here in Southern Ontario make them an excellent choice in supporting homegrown companies that are passionate about good food choices.





I was contacted by Meal in a Jar to see if I was interested in trying out some of the jars. Of course this was of interest for me as I love the convenience of eating on the go, especially when healthy options are available. I tried out the Balsamic Chicken Coleslaw Jar and the Vegetarian Lively Lemon Ginger Jar.









Each jar lasts up to 7 days in the fridge, but I ate mine right away. First was the Balsamic Chicken Jar which included chicken, red cabbage, balsamic dressing, kale, carrot, cabbage and raisins. The chicken, veggies and sauce were all very fresh and tasty and it was so nice to just shake up the jar and pour out, making my meal prep time less than a minute! Next up was the Lemon Ginger Jar which included lemon ginger dressing (olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, ginger, Dijon mustard, Soy), millet, celery root, edamame, kale, corn, carrots, sweet bell peppers, seeds, unsalted dry roasted sunflower seed and green onions. I wasn't a huge fan of this vegetarian jar, the dressing wasn't ideal for me but I still enjoyed the meal as a whole.









Meal in a Jar currently delivers to Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph and limited in Toronto. You can also pick up the meals at some of their hub locations. Each jar is around $10.99 but if you join one of the meal plans, the price per jar is reduced. For the 3 jars a week plan, you get the jar for only $9.99 each! For more info on plans and delivery, visit: https://www.mealinajar.com/





If you're interested in trying out Meal in a Jar, enter my contest on Instagram or use my coupon code

to receive 50% off your first order.





