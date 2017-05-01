Hungry Amoo





Hungry Amoo is a casual restaurant and bar located in Toronto’s trendy Ossington neighbourhood. The word 'amoo' means uncle in Farsi which seems fitting as Chef Houman Pourmarz opened up the restaurant with his father and uncle. Houman’s vision of a cozy and intimate restaurant is a reality, with the space being in one of the oldest buildings in the heart of Ossington Village. is a casual restaurant and bar located in Toronto’s trendyneighbourhood. The word 'amoo' means uncle in Farsi which seems fitting asopened up the restaurant with his father and uncle. Houman’s vision of a cozy and intimate restaurant is a reality, with the space being in one of the oldest buildings in the heart of Ossington Village.





The food at Hungry Amoo is inspired by Middle Eastern cuisine and features a creative fusion of ingredients and flavours. Chef Houman likes to use quality, seasonal ingredients to make his staple dishes really stand out. His extensive experience working in fine-dining establishments in Canada and Iran and his passion for the culinary arts really does shine through in the unique menu, the beautifully decorated space and in his strong commitment to making sure guests are satisfied with their experience.













The menu features many shareable items and main dishes. The first shareable dish I tried was the Tamarind Beef which is incredibly tender beef brisket cooked in a date sauce and served with cashews, cauliflower and lotus root chips. I for one would not share this dish with anyone. I happily ate this entire thing on my own and was in flavour heaven. I can’t remember the last time I had such tender and juicy beef doused in an incredible sauce. This is a must-try dish at Hungry Amoo!





Tamarind Beef - $16





The next sharing dish I tried was the Falafel served with pita, hummus, charred tomato and pickled mango. The falafel tasted quite traditional but I found it to be a bit dry. The hummus was warm and flavourful and the pickled mango was a great sweet addition to this dish.









Falafel - $14





For the main dish I went with the Stuffed Chicken Leg served with rice, fava bean, leek, eggplant and kashk. This was a huge main entrée that was plated so beautifully. The chicken was juicy and filled to the brim with rice and beans and surrounded by a delicious eggplant puree. The flavours of this dish were mild which I really enjoyed.

Stuffed Chicken - $23





For drinks, Hungry Amoo features a number of crafty cocktails, wine and craft beer. They’ve also recently launched a brunch menu that I’m eager to try out. The Pancake Tower sounds so enticing, it's a stack of pancakes topped with bruleed bananas, whipped cream and blueberry dust.









Hungry Amoo is a great choice for food and drinks and is a welcoming and laid-back spot on the Ossington strip!



