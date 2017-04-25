SIAL Innovation 2017 Finalists





International Food & Beverage trade show, SIAL Canada, is coming to the Enercare Centre from May 2-4, 2017.



This national trade show is the only event of its scale in Canada, with more than 850 national and international exhibitors from 50 countries hosting over 15,000 buyers from Canada, the U.S., and 60 other countries. The show will feature a full range of new and innovative products as well as regional specialties from around the world. No matter what area of the food industry you work in or are interested in, you’re bound to find great products to suit your personal or business needs.





Each year SIAL Canada selects one product from the show that will be awarded the SIAL Innovation Grand Award 2017. Out of 92 applicants, 10 were chosen based on their excellence in innovation and the grand award announcement will take place at SIAL Canada on May 2nd at 10:30 am.

I went to the unveiling of the 10 finalists at the SIAL Canada press conference where President of the SIAL Innovation Jury, Xavier Terlet, and Food Innovation Ambassador, Dana McCauley, spoke about the show and the entire process of judging and selecting the products with a group of eight industry professionals. Among the 92 innovations presented by exhibitors, 10 caught the eye of the experts on the jury since they were seen as representing today’s strongest trends:



1. Le Moulin à champignons, SABAROT – France, booth # 2327

A select blend of mill-dried mushrooms. A truly convenient way of using mushrooms when cooking at home.





2. Le Petit Quinoa, SABAROT – France, booth # 2327

Another product by this French company has been noted for its convenience as well as its health benefits: Le petit Quinoa, a blend of cereals and quinoa sold in the shape of a sausage, designed to be sliced and pan-fried in minutes. High in protein and gluten-free, this product combines enjoyment, health, and convenience.





3. Turbana Plantain Chips, Turbana – Canada, booth # 1110

Consumer health benefits pop up again, along with novel taste, in these Plantain chips, which are cholesterol, saturated fat, and gluten free.





4. SAUCE MAC & CHEESE, Les Aliments O ’Sole Mio – Canada, booth # 649

Sole Mio is a fresh, readymade mac-and-cheese sauce sold in a spouted container. The product scored well with the jury for its convenience and time-saving nature.









5. 29 FEVRIER MAPLE-IN-A-TREE, Groupe 29 février – Canada, booth # 851

29 Février (“February 29”): What a novel name for a Canadian classic – maple syrup. The jury had great things to say about its “bag-in-tub” configuration, which protects the product and allows it to keep longer.





6. Saffron Sugar Cube, Taj Food, Minami Inc. – Canada, booth # 1219

Saffron and sugar combine in an interesting mix of flavours. Saffron Sugar Cube is 100% natural and sold in highly convenient re-sealable packaging.





7. VERMOUTH VINEGAR, Vinagrerias Riojanas – Spain, booth # 2000

Is it still possible to innovate in vinegar? Of course, as demonstrated by this Spanish company with Vermouth Vinegar. A product that reacquaints consumers with vinegar through a novel, premium taste.





8. Quinta Quinoa, Katan – Canada, booth # 1543

Did you know quinoa grows in Ontario? Get ready to rediscover it as a local product. High in protein and iron, Quinta Quinoa is sold in a freestanding re-sealable bag.









9. Crispy Dill Pickled Carrots, Safies Speciality Foods company – USA, booth # 1028

While this may look like a traditional product, these spice- and vinegar-marinated Safie carrots, with their elegant packaging, are as innovative as they are delicious. You'll just love this new product!





10. Patty Fresh, Tiffany Gate Foods – Canada, booth # 2033

Many vegan products will be exhibited at the show. One of those, Patty Fresh, is a fresh, vegetarian pre-cooked roll that is meant to be sliced by the consumer for added convenience.







You will find these products at the SIAL Innovation space (booth # 727), and all visitors will be able to ask experts all their questions during observation tours, not to mention attend the filming of video presentations. Of the ten products that were selected by the jury, only one will be awarded the SIAL Canada 2017 Grand Award. As special visitors, journalists will be invited to attend the unveiling of the winner of the Grand Award at the SIAL Innovation space on May 2 at 10:30 a.m.!



