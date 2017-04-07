[Recap] Dixonlicious 2017





Dixonlicious took place on March 29th, 2017 at Daniel’s Spectrum in Toronto. The event helped raise funds for the important work that Dixon Hall Neighbourhood Services does in providing meals to those in need. They do this through a variety of food programs such as Meals on Wheels, Summer Camp, Homeless Shelter Programs, Out of the Cold, AIDS Programs and more. The second annualtook place on March 29th, 2017 at Daniel’s Spectrum in Toronto. The event helped raise funds for the important work thatdoes in providing meals to those in need. They do this through a variety of food programs such as Meals on Wheels, Summer Camp, Homeless Shelter Programs, Out of the Cold, AIDS Programs and more.





Last Year’s event helped bring more than 20,000 healthy meals to people in need – homeless men and women, frail and isolated seniors, Regent Park youth, and many more. The goal for this year’s event was to increase the amount of meals served to 25,000.





Matt Morgan Trio





The event featured an array of delicious bites provided by Food Dudes, Hooked, Daniel et Daniel, Longos, and social enterprise restaurants Show Love Café and Hawthorne Food & Drink. There was also a great selection of beer and wine to be paired with each dish.



Here were some of the food and drink highlights from Dixonlicious 2017:





Chili Fry Spring Roll - Daniel et Daniel

Beet Salad with Labneh - George Brown College

Mac & Cheese - The Food Dudes

Assorted East Coast Oysters - Hooked Inc.

Beef Potstickers - Hawthorne Food & Drink





Spicy Mango Shrimp - George Brown College





Assorted Beer and Wine





Dixonlicious was an incredible evening shared with good company and great eats. It is important to support events and organizations like this within our city because without Dixon Hall many vulnerable populations in the city's east end would not know where their next meal is coming from. Their numerous food programs are helping thousands of people from going hungry. The number of people accessing the meal programs continues to increase each yeah and so it is vital to support events like Dixonlicious so that these programs can keep progressing. You can also help out by volunteering at Dixon Hall as they are always looking for extra help!









Stay connected with Dixon Hall by following them on Social Media at:







