Mixit. Innovative food products have been a big craze for a while now and I for one am all over it. I’m always on the hunt for new and interesting food products and one that recently sparked my interest was a Canadian company called





Mixit allows you to ‘mix’ your cereal just the way you like it. Choose your cereal base, dried fruits, nuts, seeds and extra add-ons to create your ideal cereal creation. The options are endless, with gluten-free cereal bases, high fibre grains, puffed quinoa, dry freeze banana, goji berries, hemp hearts, Brazil nuts, cashews, cacao nibs, hemp protein powder, maple chunks and much more.









If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the amount of delicious mix-it options, you can pick from one of their ready-made mixes which is equally as delicious as creating your own, just not as fun.





Once you’ve made your mix, you can choose your cereal packaging from an array of adorably designed tubes which hold about 500-700g of the mix. You can also name your mix which will be printed on top of the nutrition label.









The owners behind Mixit are from Canada but founded the idea when travelling in Europe. They brought the concept to Canada to make it easier for people to access healthy cereals, with customizable ingredients to suit everyone’s needs. The family was even featured on Dragon’s Den and of course, their product was a huge hit!









The headquarters is located in Quebec, so you’ll definitely have to order Mixit online; Luckily shipping is only $2.99





My first Mixit order contained the organic and high fibre base, freeze dry raspberries, diced dates, flax seed, coconut flakes, sliced almonds and dark chocolate popped quinoa. My mix really made me love cereal all over again. I have never been a huge fan of the boring cereal blends found on grocery store shelves but with my own Mixit cereal creation, I found myself craving a bowl of this stuff every single morning. The only downfall is that it can get a bit expensive if you add in a lot of mix-ins.





Mixit is definitely worth trying out if you're a cereal fanatic or if you're just trying to change up your breakfast routine with something new and exciting.





Stay up-to-date with all of the exciting Mixit news by following them on social media









