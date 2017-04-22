



Yorkville restaurant, Figures, brings the beloved world of comic books and fine dining together to create a rather unique and memorable experience. From the moment you walk into the lobby, you're greeted by walls plastered with pages from comic books and shelves full of collectable figurines for sale. If you were to just pop in from the street you would have no idea that a restaurant was located behind the masked comic door. Once you're inside, you'll witness the elegance of an upscale lounge combined with walls and decor of your favourite cartoon characters and superheroes.









After admiring the murals and the eye-catching Pac Man light installation on the ceiling, it’s time to look over the food and drink menu which is unfortunately not featured on the website. They like to keep it a secret to allow the chef to change things up by incorporating seasonal ingredients. That way, you're not always ordering the same old dish every time. It also allows patrons to have an open mind when it comes to ordering and perhaps venturing outside of the usual go-to dishes.









At first glance of the cocktail menu, the drinks seemed to be expensive ($18 to $20); but after ordering the Maleficent and the Bramble Bee, I understood why. Both cocktails created by mixologist,

, pack some real punch and contained an abundance of unique and delicious ingredients. I love how each cocktail is named after a comic book inspired story or character such as the

. How clever!



