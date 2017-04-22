Figures RestaurantSaturday, April 22, 2017
At first glance of the cocktail menu, the drinks seemed to be expensive ($18 to $20); but after ordering the Maleficent and the Bramble Bee, I understood why. Both cocktails created by mixologist, James Bailey, pack some real punch and contained an abundance of unique and delicious ingredients. I love how each cocktail is named after a comic book inspired story or character such as the Stormtrooper cocktail, 'Rarely on Target'. How clever!
Le Diable Blanc - $19
Maleficent - $19
Bramble Bee - $18
Rarely on Target - $20
Next up was the food menu. Executive Chef, Ron Stratton, has created an inventive seasonal menu divided into three categories: earth, sea and land. The dishes are meant to be shared, so 5 to 6 plates would be sufficient for two people . We tried a few dishes from each category:
Beet three ways with Deep Fried Chevre - $14
Lobster Claw, Salad & Caviar $38
Octopus Escabeche Salad with Black Garlic - $20
Cherrystone Clams with Fava Beans and Kathi Lime Broth - $16
House-made Fettuccine with Chanterelles & Macadamia - $22
Oxtail, Plantain & Red Stripe - $18
Lump Crab, Watercress, Old Bay - $26
Poached Pears in Red Wine with Red Wine Sorbet
White Chocolate Brownie, Rum Soaked Banana "Spring Roll", Ice Cream - $14
My favourite dish was definitely the Lump Crab. It came with a cold crab salad underneath the cake which had lots of tender and juicy crab meat. The crab cake itself was spectacular. Very flavourful! I also really enjoyed the Pasta Dish and the Oxtail Dish. Great depth of rich flavours in both, which made every bite so scrumptious. My least favourite was the clams, they were a bit too chewy for my liking. I also didn't care for the white chocolate brownie, although the banana spring roll it came with was very good.
Restaurant owners Patrick and Nader Marzouk (&Company Resto Bar) really brought their love for comic books and cartoons to life by instilling it ever so precisely throughout Figures. The comic-theme really made the dining experience feel laid-back and casual which is always welcoming especially when in Yorkville.
