Figures Restaurant

Saturday, April 22, 2017


The latest Yorkville restaurant, Figures, brings the beloved world of comic books and fine dining together to create a rather unique and memorable experience.  From the moment you walk into the lobby, you're greeted by walls plastered with pages from comic books and shelves full of collectable figurines for sale.  If you were to just pop in from the street you would have no idea that a restaurant was located behind the masked comic door. Once you're inside, you'll witness the elegance of an upscale lounge combined with walls and decor of your favourite cartoon characters and superheroes.



After admiring the murals and the eye-catching Pac Man light installation on the ceiling, it’s time to look over the food and drink menu which is unfortunately not featured on the website. They like to keep it a secret to allow the chef to change things up by incorporating seasonal ingredients.  That way, you're not always ordering the same old dish every time. It also allows patrons to have an open mind when it comes to ordering and perhaps venturing outside of the usual go-to dishes.


At first glance of the cocktail menu,  the drinks seemed to be expensive ($18 to $20); but after ordering the Maleficent and the Bramble Bee, I understood why.  Both cocktails created by mixologist, James Bailey, pack some real punch and contained an abundance of unique and delicious ingredients.  I love how each cocktail is named after a comic book inspired story or character such as the Stormtrooper cocktail, 'Rarely on Target'. How clever!

Le Diable Blanc - $19
Maleficent - $19
Bramble Bee - $18
Rarely on Target - $20

Next up was the food menu.  Executive Chef, Ron Stratton, has created an inventive seasonal menu divided into three categories: earth, sea and land.  The dishes are meant to be shared, so 5 to 6 plates would be sufficient for two people . We tried a few dishes from each category:

Beet three ways with Deep Fried Chevre - $14
Lobster Claw, Salad & Caviar $38
Octopus Escabeche Salad with Black Garlic - $20

Cherrystone Clams with Fava Beans and Kathi Lime Broth - $16

House-made Fettuccine with Chanterelles & Macadamia - $22
Oxtail, Plantain & Red Stripe - $18

Lump Crab, Watercress, Old Bay - $26
Poached Pears in Red Wine with Red Wine Sorbet

White Chocolate Brownie, Rum Soaked Banana "Spring Roll", Ice Cream - $14

My favourite dish was definitely the Lump Crab.  It came with a cold crab salad underneath the cake which had lots of tender and juicy crab meat.  The crab cake itself was spectacular. Very flavourful! I also really enjoyed the Pasta Dish and the Oxtail Dish.  Great depth of rich flavours in both, which made every bite so scrumptious. My least favourite was the clams, they were a bit too chewy for my liking.  I also didn't care for the white chocolate brownie, although the banana spring roll it came with was very good.

Restaurant owners Patrick and Nader Marzouk (&Company Resto Bar) really brought their love for comic books and cartoons to life by instilling it ever so precisely throughout Figures.  The comic-theme really made the dining experience feel laid-back and casual which is always welcoming especially when in Yorkville. 

Figures is open for dinner or late night bites with music from their resident DJ.  The restaurant is located at 137 Avenue Road in Toronto and the hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Figures Menu, Reviews, Photos, Location and Info - Zomato

Share This Story

Tags: ,

You Might Also Like

0 comments

Blog Member

Blog Member

My Foodie Pages

view my food journey on zomato!

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner