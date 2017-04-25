Brewers Plate 2017





On May 4th,

2017 the 10

annual

returns to Toronto at the

in support of

.

This indulgent event will feature unlimited sampling of local food and craft beer from some of the best Toronto restaurants and Ontario brewers.





The rock and roll themed event welcomes, Ian D’Sa, of the band Billy Talent as the celebrity guest DJ of the night. “I’m very proud to be involved with War Child Canada, the work they are doing to help children in war-affected communities offers hope beyond borders.” Says Ian D’Sa. “Come celebrate their efforts at this year’s brewer’s plate, where you can help raise awareness for those who need it most while enjoying a great evening of all things rock and roll.” Guests are encouraged to wear their favourite band t-shirt to really get into the spirit.





all photos from Intelivents





Proceeds raised at the event are donated in support of War Child Canada and all of the incredible chefs, restaurants and brewers are graciously donating their time and materials to take part in this one-of-a-kind charitable event.





The 2017 Brewers Plate vendor list includes:





Restaurants

Palais Royale

Trattoria Nervosa

Le Dolci Toronto

Heirloom Toronto

Ted’s World Famous BBQ

Hangry Catering Co.

Tundra Restaurant & Bar

Globe Bistro

Cheese Boutique

Mangia & Bevi

Beaus All Natural Brewing

ChocoSol





Brewers

Old Tomorrow Beer

The Collingwood Brewery

All or Nothing Brewhouse

Station Cold Brew Coffee Co.

Henderson Brewing Co.

Walter Craft Caesar

Beaus All Natural Brewing

Sawdust City Brewing Co.

Great Lakes Brewery

Muskoka Brewery

MacKinnon Brothers Brewing

Steam Whistle Brewing









Tickets to the brewers plate 2017 are on sale now through www.BrewersPlateToronto.org and start at $90 each + taxes and fees. This is a great price for an evening of unlimited food and drink sampling and entertainment all in support of such a worthwhile cause.





About War Child Canada:

War Child's mission is to help children in war-affected communities reclaim their childhood through access to education, opportunity and justice. War Child takes an active role in raising public awareness around the impact of war on communities and the shared responsibility to act. Visit www.warchild.ca to learn more.











