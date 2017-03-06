Toronto Coffee & Tea Expo 2017

Coffee & Tea lovers are in for a real treat next month with the launch of the first annual Toronto Coffee & Tea Expo!





The expo will feature a number of indie cafes from Toronto all under one roof. This is a great concept as the number of cafes popping up in Toronto is hard to keep track of and sometimes our busy lives don’t give us the opportunity to explore the ever-growing coffee and tea culture in our city.





Guests will be able to sample brews from numerous independent cafes, discover new beans and blends, learn industry tips and tricks, and much more! You’ll even get a chance to immerse yourself into the cafe culture by blending your own tea flavours and voting on Toronto's best coffee and tea of 2017.





99 Sudbury St. Tickets for the first Toronto Coffee & Tea Expo cost $15 and are available now at Expo hours will be Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm at. Tickets for the first Toronto Coffee & Tea Expo cost $15 and are available now at https://torontocoffeeandtea.com/tickets/





Where: The Glass Factory. 99 Sudbury St. #1, Toronto, Ontario M6J 3S7

When: Saturday, April 8th and Sunday, April 9th, 2017 from 11:00 am - 6:00 pm.











