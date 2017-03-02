[Recap] Recipe for Change 2017

Recipe for Change took place on February 23rd, 2017 making this FoodShare’s 8th annual event. This sold-out event was a great opportunity for like-minded guests to come together to connect, celebrate and savour in support of healthy food and food literacy in our schools. Another successfultook place on February 23rd, 2017 making thisannual event.This sold-out event was a great opportunity for like-minded guests to come together to connect, celebrate and savour in support of healthy food and food literacy in our schools.









This was my second year attending Recipe for Change and it's definitely one of my favourite food and drink fundraisers in the city. Not only is the roster of chefs and dishes always incredible, but the fact that everyone comes together to promote the importance of good food education and access is the real highlight of this meaningful evening. It’s a win-win situation for everyone who purchases a ticket to Recipe for Change. Monies raised will help fund the critical work/programs FoodShare delivers to schools and you’ll get a chance to indulge in food and drink from some of Toronto’s best chefs, brewers and vintners.





(L to R) Vanessa Chiara from Holy Cannoli, Nuit Regular from PAI, Carol Mark from Empower T, Dave Mottershall from LOKA





The event was extremely organized and the volunteers and staff on site were very friendly and helpful. Although the event was sold out, it wasn't overly packed. The amount of people in attendance was adequate for the venue, which really helped to keep line-ups short and moving quickly. As always, the food stations were plentiful, with a wide variety of dishes for every type of food lover .





Here were some of the dishes I tried:





David Lee & Emma Herrera - PLANTA - 18 Carrot Dog

Valerie Krampac - Sweet Carnival Cakes - Gourmet Brownie with Chocolate Ganache

Evis Chirowamhangu - Mnandi Pies - Zimbabwean Style Pie with Peri Peri Baobab Sauce

Ricky Casipe - Hawthorne Food & Drink - Duck Heart Tocilog

Vanessa Chiara - Holy Cannoli - Fresh Filled Cannoli

Nick Liu - DaiLo - Pumpkin Dumplings





Brittney Pawlick - Providore Catering - Wild Mushroom Arancini

Kristin Donovan - HOOKED - Fresh Oysters

Dave Mottershall - LOKA - Pan Roasted Mushrooms, Truffled Potato and Deer Lichen

Nuit Regular - PAI Northern Thai Kitchen - Pork Jowl Salad

Cynthia Leung & David Castellan - SOMA Chocolate - Assorted Truffles

David Neinstein - BARQUE - Pommery Pulled Pork 3-Bite

Rocco Agostino - Pizzeria Libretto - Shrimp Cappelletti with Celeriac Broth

Luis Valenzuela - CARMEN - Ropa Vieja, Braised Meat on a Steamed Bun

Darren Beer & Culinary Arts Students - Bendale Business and Technical Institute - Salt Fish and Ackee Fritter

Amreen & Seema Omar - Bombay Street Food - Mumbai Pav Bhaji

Andres Salomon - Barsa Taberna - Pinchos, Serrano Ham

Therese Degrace - The Good Earth Food and Wine Co. - Urban Hipster Pho

Steffan Howard & Joao Medina - Palais Royale Ballroom - Monforte Dairy Goat Cheese Cones





(L to R) Assorted Wine from Chateau des Charmes, Assorted Wine from Grange of Prince Edward Vineyards and Estate Winery, Assorted Beer from Beau's All Natural Brewing Company, Maple Tree Water from Sapsucker





My favourite items were the oysters from HOOKED, Pav Bhaji from Bombay Street Food, Pork Jowl Salad from PAI and Pan Roasted Mushrooms with Truffled Potato from LOKA. I didn't get a chance to try every item at the show, but for a full list of chefs in attendance please visit my original post at: http://www.cookingquidnunc.com/2017/02/recipe-for-change-2017.html





I had an excellent time at Recipe for Change with fellow blogger Mary ( Mary's Happy Belly ) and can't wait for their next event in 2018! Stay up-to-date with FoodShare news by joining their mailing list so that you don't miss out on tickets to next year's event: http://foodshare.nationbuilder.com/member













