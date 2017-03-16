One of a Kind Show - Spring 2017

One of a Kind Spring Show & Sale is back for it’s 39 Theis back for it’s 39 th Anniversary and will be featuring new sections that showcase the range of artisanal products available in Canada.





I always love to discover new finds at the One of a Kind Show and spend majority of my time in the food & drink section. Luckily for me, the show will introduce a Craft Drinks zone where visitors can sample small-batch wine, beer and spirits from local vendors.





There will also be a new One of a Kind French Pavilion that will feature nine artisans from the Parisian region making their Toronto debut at the show. They will showcase quality handmade goods from fashion accessories to home décor, it’ll be a touch of Paris right here in Toronto!





With over 500 artisans, designers and craftspeople, the One of a Kind Show is one of the best ways to discover and meet the homegrown talent that are passionate about making one of a kind, Canadian products !





What to expect at the 2017 Spring Show:

Over 500 Canadian artisans (including 132 new exhibitors to the Show)

Guests can discover a range of items from four key shopping districts: Fashion, Flavours, Green and Rising Stars

Complimentary DIY workshops: Customers have the opportunity to learn from the best at two complimentary workshops taking place throughout the Show

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Toronto will be the designated Give Local charity for the One of a Kind Show this season

Dates: March 29 – April 2, 2017

Location: Enercare Centre (formerly Direct Energy Centre) Exhibition Place, 100 Princess Blvd., Toronto

Hours: Wednesday to Saturday: 10 am – 9 pm Sunday: 10 am – 6 pm Late Night Shopping: March 30, 10 am – 11 pm

Ticket Prices: Adult $15 at the door, $13 if you purchase online Seniors (65+) / Youth (13 – 17) $7.50 Children (12 & under) free Buy tickets at the door or online www.oneofakindshow.com/toronto





To help you get rid of the winter blah's, I’m giving away 10 pairs of tickets to the show so that you can start your spring shopping early!



