It is Canada’s largest healthy living show, dedicated to providing attainable solutions for those interested in living a more healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

This three-day event offers inspiration for all ages and features influential speakers; innovative products; eco home and garden design; local and organic food and wine tastings; health, wellness and yoga pavilions; eco fashion and green beauty makeovers; electric car test drives; nature exhibits and fun activities for the entire family.

I had the chance to check out the Media Preview of the Green Living Show which showcased some of the chefs, food and drinks that will be at the Food & Drink Pavilion this year. Each chef will prepare a dish that best reflects their heritage so that guests can enjoy the different cultural traditions that make up Canada's culinary landscape.

I hope everyone gets the chance to attend the show this year and discover a few new ways to add natural products and solutions to your everyday life. To help spread the love, I'm teaming up with Green Living Show to give away TWO pairs of tickets. Just tweet the following to enter:





@cookingquidnunc I would love to win tickets to the @GreenLivingPage - Canada's largest eco-healthy living show from April 7-9! #GLS17





Winners will be announced on April 5, 2017.





About Green Living Enterprises

Green Living Enterprises is Canada’s leading cause-marketing agency focused on social and environmental program development. Our team is led by award-winning industry experts in the fields of brand and program development; custom content; advertising, marketing and communications; and event management. Green Living Enterprises also includes GreenLivingOnline.com and The Green Living Show, Canada’s largest consumer show, dedicated to simple solutions for leading a healthy and sustainable lifestyle