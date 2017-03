Green Living Show 2017





Green Living Show is coming to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, April 7-9, 2017. Theis coming to the, April 7-9, 2017. It is Canada’s largest healthy living show, dedicated to providing attainable solutions for those interested in living a more healthy and sustainable lifestyle.





This three-day event offers inspiration for all ages and features influential speakers; innovative products; eco home and garden design; local and organic food and wine tastings; health, wellness and yoga pavilions; eco fashion and green beauty makeovers; electric car test drives; nature exhibits and fun activities for the entire family.



Green Living Enterprises CEO Laurie Simmonds





I had the chance to check out the Media Preview of the Green Living Show which showcased some of the chefs, food and drinks that will be at the Food & Drink Pavilion this year. Each chef will prepare a dish that best reflects their heritage so that guests can enjoy the different cultural traditions that make up Canada's culinary landscape.



(From Top L to R) Paella - Spain & Latin America - Chef Jose Arato - Pimenton Tandoori Chicken Salad - India - Chef Tony & Abby Sabherwal - Magic Oven Black Bean Fritters - Haiti - Chef Daniel Holloway - Urban Acorn Catering Halloumi Cheese Pita - Syria - Various Chefs - Karam Kitchen Beef Potstickers - China & Japan - Chef Ricky Casipe - Hawthrone Food & Drink Momos - Tibet - Chef Tsewang Chodon - TC's MoMO Butternut Squash Taco - Mexico - Chef Paola Solorzano - Santo Pecado Assorted Beers from Ontario Assorted Wine from Rosewood & Southbrook Wineries

I also previewed the unveiling of the top 11 innovate products from this year’s show. I was really impressed by some of the products, but here were my top three favourites. For a full list of products please visit this link



Crazy D's All Natural Soda - crazydlabs.com Vegan Cashew Cheese - zengarry.com Ritual Box - thinkahlot.com