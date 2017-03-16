East of Brunswick Pub & Kitchen









The food menu has a ton of great options to choose from. If you’re feeling ravenous, you could go for the Notorious Chicken Pot Pie which is made in-house every morning. If you’re watching your diet, there are plenty of hearty salads such as the Superfood Salad which includes kale, quinoa, cranberries, sunflower seeds, pomegranate and green curry dressing.









Almost every day of the week has a food and/or drink special that is definitely worth checking out. My favourite is Wine Down Wednesdays where 6 oz. glasses of wine are $6 and bottles are $26. For food specials, Tuesday is Mac & Cheese with Salad for only $14. All of the deals of the day are listed on the website.





I had a chance to visit East of Brunswick a few weeks ago with my sister and here’s what we tried:





Korean BBQ Wings - $14

The sauce was tasty but the wings were quite small. I prefer more meaty wings so these were just so-so for me.

Edamame with Salt and Sesame Oil - $5

These were a really great starter! The sesame oil adds amazing flavour to the edamame.

Non-Burger, Burger - Black Bean Patty, Swiss Cheese, Guac, Arugula and Chipotle Mayo - $13.50

This vegetarian burger was REALLY tasty and had a great texture to it. It was hearty and very burger-like, especially when topped with so many good toppings.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites - Pretzel-crusted Cauliflower Tossed in Frank's and Drizzled with Dill Ranch Sauce - $8

These were crunchy, spicy and full of flavour. Loved the cooling dill drizzle. One of my favourite items!





East of Brunswick is also open for weekend brunch and I've heard it's quite delicious. I hope to stop by soon for their Buttermilk Pancakes with Strawberries, White Chocolate, Whipped Cream and Maple Syrup. You can also pop by every Thursday to Saturday for a music party with some of Toronto’s top DJ’s.





