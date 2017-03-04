Dixonlicious 2017





th, 2017, Dixon Hall returns with the third annual Dixonlicious. This culinary event will feature a fun-filled evening of food and beverage pairings, musical entertainment and a live and silent auction. All funds raised at Dixonlicious will go towards Dixon Hall’s vital food programs to support vulnerable populations in the city’s downtown east. On March 29, 2017,returns with the third annual. This culinary event will feature a fun-filled evening of food and beverage pairings, musical entertainment and a live and silent auction. All funds raised at Dixonlicious will go towards Dixon Hall’s vital food programs to support vulnerable populations in the city’s downtown east.





Dixon Hall's food programs provide over 200,000 nutritious meals each year, serving a diverse mix of vulnerable populations. All proceeds from Dixonlicious benefit these vital food programs including Meals on Wheels, homeless shelter programs, Out of the Cold, March Break and summer camps, seniors programs, and HIV/AIDs programs.





The number of people accessing Dixon Hall's meal programs continues to increase, and demand remains high, especially from homeless and vulnerably housed individuals. Dixon Hall's two emergency shelters, Heyworth House and Schoolhouse, remain at 99% capacity and have maintained this rate consistently for three years. The Out of the Cold program, focused on providing shelter during winter months, has seen an 11% increase in occupancy since 2016. The Out of the Cold program serves over 15,500 meals from November through January. As community members continue to face tough decisions daily, juggling financial responsibilities of paying rent vs. purchasing healthy groceries to feed their families, the need for food programs remains constant.





"Dixonlicious is community helping community. Its local culinary experts reaching out to their neighbour offering their talents in exchange for hope where there is food insecurity. Food has always been the way cultures unite as a community." said Dixon Hall CEO Neil Hetherington. "There are far too many people in our community who don't know where their next meal is coming from and now thanks to Dixonlicious we can answer that unknown."













The event will feature tasty bites from Food Dudes, Hooked, Longos, and social enterprise restaurants Show Love Café and Hawthorne Food & Drink.





Early Bird tickets are available up until March 8, 2017 for $90 a ticket. Ticket includes all food and drinks, entertainment, and a charitable tax receipt. Purchase online via www.dixonhall.org or by phone at 416.863.0499 x 2066.









This will be my second year attending Dixonlicious. I had a fantastic time last year and even won a gigantic chocolate gift basket by entering the door raffle. You do not want to miss this epic food and drink event in support of Dixon Hall. Read all about last year's event









When: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 from 6 PM – 9 PM

Where: Daniels Spectrum at 585 Dundas Street East







