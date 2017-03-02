2nd Annual Cook For New Lives Gala

Massey Centre on Friday May 12th, 2017 for the 2 Joinon Friday May 12th, 2017 for the nd Annual Cook For New Lives Gala!





This fundraising gala will feature gourmet food and drink provided by some of the city’s finest chefs as well as aspiring female student chefs. The chef's will pair up to host a unique cooking competition where celebrity judges and guests will be able to test their signature creations.





Last year’s event raised almost $50,000 in support of the most critical needs of the pregnant and parenting adolescents and their babies that reside in the community.





The event will be held at the atrium of George Brown College Centre for the Hospitality and Culinary Arts from 6:30 to 9:30 pm. Tickets are $125 and include all food and drink! They can be purchased online here





About Massey Centre:

Massey Centre is a client-centered infant and early childhood mental health organization which supports pregnant and parenting adolescents, aged 13-25. We believe in the dignity, value and potential of each young woman and baby served. With donors’ support, each young mom has access to prenatal and postnatal care, learns how to care for her baby, completes her education, and develops the skills needed to build a successful life and relationship with her baby.











