Sustainable Dim Sum - March 8, 2017





Sustainable Dim Sum, in partnership with Live Green Toronto, Ocean Wise and Drink Inc. Events will host some of Toronto's best chefs creating their versions of dim sum using local and sustainable ingredients at The Rotunda at Toronto City Hall on Wednesday March 8th, 2017. The event will raise funds and awareness for Environmental Defence which is Canada's most effective environmental action organization. Their goal is to challenge and inspire change in government, business and people to ensure a greener, healthier and prosperous life for all.





This is going to be a fantastic night of over-eating for a worthy cause! All seafood at the event will be Ocean Wise certified and a ll meat, poultry and eggs will be provided by Rowe Farms and Yorkshire Valley Farms. To top it all off, you’ll be able to pair the delicious dim sum with a variety of local and independent wine, beer and cider.





All guests will receive a passport to try each mouth-watering Dim Sum item from each of the vendors:





Cafe Belong

DaiLo

Daniel et Daniel

Kana Snack Bar

Lake Inez

Hawthorne Food + Drink

Bruce Wine Bar

Saturday Dinette

Pork Ninjas

C-fu Foods

Centennial College

And more!





Some of the alcohol partners include:

401 Cidery

Beau’s All Natural Brewing Co.

Brickworks Ciderhouse

Mill St. Brewery

Muskoka Brewery

Walter Caesar

George Brown College (Mocktails)

And more!





Tickets are only $55 and include all food and drink samples as well as a pair of re-usable bamboo chopsticks as a “take home”. Tickets will sell out fast AND will not be available at the door. Purchase yours now!





Wednesday, March 8th, 2017

6:30pm-9:30pm

Rotunda - City Hall

Tickets $55 - includes all dim sum items and all beverage











