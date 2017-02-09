Recipe for Change 2017





Connect, celebrate and savour at this year’s Recipe for Change!





FoodShare’s annual fundraising event, Recipe for Change , is back for it’s 8 th year on February 23, 2017 at St. Lawrence Market. Thirty of Toronto’s best chefs will be in attendance cooking up some of their favourite dishes all in support of vital food literacy work and school food and farm programs in Toronto.





For those of you not familiar with FoodShare Toronto, they are a non-profit organization that works with communities and schools to deliver healthy food and food education. They offer programs and resources that support healthy choices for kids, adults, and communities through hands-on training, markets, Good Food Boxes, gardens, and cooking.



Chef Nick Liu from DaiLo



“We work hard to improve access to good healthy food all year, this is our night to come out and celebrate the great flavours the city has to offer and to raise funding and awareness for the work we do in schools." says senior manager at FoodShare Katie German. “Getting kids excited bout eating , cooking and growing when they're young makes for a healthier society tomorrow."





The event will take place at the St. Lawrence Temporary North Market from 6:30 to 9:30 pm. Each ticket includes access to all food and drink and guests are encouraged to follow @FoodShareTO on social media and share their photos and experiences using the hashtag #recipeforchange and #rfc17.

Recipe for Change is presented by Tangerine Bank, and is generously supported by LoyaltyOne, Philips Canada, and Hain Celestial Canada among others.





The food and drink at the event will be from the following:





RICKY CASIPE

Hawthorne Food and Drink



THERESE DEGRACE

The Good Earth Food and Wine Company





PAOLA SOLÓRZANO

Santo Pecado





DAVID LEE

Planta





CHÂTEAU DES CHARMES

Bosc Family Wines





FELIPE FACCIOLI

Mata Bar Toronto





STEFFAN HOWARD

Palais Royale





AMREEN OMAR

Bombay Street Food





BEAU’S ALL NATURAL

Brewing Company





LEONARD ABEL & SYBIL PINNOCK

FoodShare





ROCCO AGOSTINO

Pizzeria Libretto





LUIS VALENZUELA

Carmen Cocina Espanola





CHEF NUIT & JEFF

Pai Toronto





EVIS CHIROWAMHANGU

Mnandi Pies





NICK LIU

DaiLo





RENÉE BELLEFEUILLE

Frank at the AGO





KRISTIN DONOVAN

Hooked





BASHIR MUNYE





BERTRAND ALÉPÉE

The Tempered Room





CYNTHIA LEUNG & DAVID CASTELLAN

SOMA Chocolate





SOUTHBROOK VINEYARDS

Biodynamic Winery





DAVE MOTTERSHALL

Loka





GREAT LAKES BREWERY

Craft Beer





EMPOWER T

Clean, Crisp, Refreshing Tea & Botanicals Beverage





FROGPOND VINEYARDS

Organic winery





JOHL RINGUETTE

Nishdish





GRANGE OF PRINCE EDWARD

Family run winery.





VALERIE KROMPAC & CSABA NAGY

The Cake Collective





MELANIE BOZZO

The Plant YYZ





ANDRES SALOMON

Barsa Taberna



