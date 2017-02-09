Recipe for Change 2017Thursday, February 09, 2017
Connect, celebrate and savour at this year’s Recipe for Change!
FoodShare’s annual fundraising event, Recipe for Change, is back for it’s 8th year on February 23, 2017 at St. Lawrence Market. Thirty of Toronto’s best chefs will be in attendance cooking up some of their favourite dishes all in support of vital food literacy work and school food and farm programs in Toronto.
For those of you not familiar with FoodShare Toronto, they are a non-profit organization that works with communities and schools to deliver healthy food and food education. They offer programs and resources that support healthy choices for kids, adults, and communities through hands-on training, markets, Good Food Boxes, gardens, and cooking.
Chef Nick Liu from DaiLo
“We work hard to improve access to good healthy food all year, this is our night to come out and celebrate the great flavours the city has to offer and to raise funding and awareness for the work we do in schools." says senior manager at FoodShare Katie German. “Getting kids excited bout eating , cooking and growing when they're young makes for a healthier society tomorrow."
The event will take place at the St. Lawrence Temporary North Market from 6:30 to 9:30 pm. Each ticket includes access to all food and drink and guests are encouraged to follow @FoodShareTO on social media and share their photos and experiences using the hashtag #recipeforchange and #rfc17.
Recipe for Change is presented by Tangerine Bank, and is generously supported by LoyaltyOne, Philips Canada, and Hain Celestial Canada among others.
The food and drink at the event will be from the following:
RICKY CASIPE
Hawthorne Food and Drink
THERESE DEGRACE
The Good Earth Food and Wine Company
PAOLA SOLÓRZANO
Santo Pecado
DAVID LEE
Planta
CHÂTEAU DES CHARMES
Bosc Family Wines
FELIPE FACCIOLI
Mata Bar Toronto
STEFFAN HOWARD
Palais Royale
AMREEN OMAR
Bombay Street Food
BEAU’S ALL NATURAL
Brewing Company
LEONARD ABEL & SYBIL PINNOCK
FoodShare
ROCCO AGOSTINO
Pizzeria Libretto
LUIS VALENZUELA
Carmen Cocina Espanola
CHEF NUIT & JEFF
Pai Toronto
EVIS CHIROWAMHANGU
Mnandi Pies
NICK LIU
DaiLo
RENÉE BELLEFEUILLE
Frank at the AGO
KRISTIN DONOVAN
Hooked
BASHIR MUNYE
BERTRAND ALÉPÉE
The Tempered Room
CYNTHIA LEUNG & DAVID CASTELLAN
SOMA Chocolate
SOUTHBROOK VINEYARDS
Biodynamic Winery
DAVE MOTTERSHALL
Loka
GREAT LAKES BREWERY
Craft Beer
EMPOWER T
Clean, Crisp, Refreshing Tea & Botanicals Beverage
FROGPOND VINEYARDS
Organic winery
JOHL RINGUETTE
Nishdish
GRANGE OF PRINCE EDWARD
Family run winery.
VALERIE KROMPAC & CSABA NAGY
The Cake Collective
MELANIE BOZZO
The Plant YYZ
ANDRES SALOMON
Barsa Taberna
Don't miss out on this incredible night of food, drink and fun while supporting and promoting healthy food and food literacy in our schools. I attended Recipe for Change last year and I can assure you that it is one of the best foodie events in the city! Tickets are selling out fast so grab one now before it's too late: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/recipe-for-change-2017-presented-by-tangerine-tickets-29388196888
0 comments