Recipe for Change 2017

Thursday, February 09, 2017


Connect, celebrate and savour at this year’s Recipe for Change!

FoodShare’s annual fundraising event, Recipe for Change, is back for it’s 8th year on February 23, 2017 at St. Lawrence Market. Thirty of Toronto’s best chefs will be in attendance cooking up some of their favourite dishes all in support of vital food literacy work and school food and farm programs in Toronto.

For those of you not familiar with FoodShare Toronto, they are a non-profit organization that works with communities and schools to deliver healthy food and food education. They offer programs and resources that support healthy choices for kids, adults, and communities through hands-on training, markets, Good Food Boxes, gardens, and cooking.
Chef Nick Liu from DaiLo

“We work hard to improve access to good healthy food all year, this is our night to come out and celebrate the great flavours the city has to offer and to raise funding and awareness for the work we do in schools." says senior manager at FoodShare Katie German.  “Getting kids excited bout eating , cooking and growing when they're young makes for a healthier society tomorrow."

The event will take place at the St. Lawrence Temporary North Market from 6:30 to 9:30 pm.  Each ticket includes access to all food and drink and guests are encouraged to follow @FoodShareTO on social media and share their photos and experiences using the hashtag #recipeforchange and #rfc17.


Recipe for Change is presented by Tangerine Bank, and is generously supported by LoyaltyOne, Philips Canada, and Hain Celestial Canada among others.

The food and drink at the event will be from the following:

RICKY CASIPE
Hawthorne Food and Drink

 THERESE DEGRACE
The Good Earth Food and Wine Company

PAOLA SOLÓRZANO
Santo Pecado

DAVID LEE
Planta

CHÂTEAU DES CHARMES
Bosc Family Wines

FELIPE FACCIOLI
Mata Bar Toronto

STEFFAN HOWARD
Palais Royale

AMREEN OMAR
Bombay Street Food

BEAU’S ALL NATURAL
Brewing Company

LEONARD ABEL & SYBIL PINNOCK
FoodShare

ROCCO AGOSTINO
Pizzeria Libretto

LUIS VALENZUELA
Carmen Cocina Espanola

CHEF NUIT & JEFF
Pai Toronto

EVIS CHIROWAMHANGU
Mnandi Pies

NICK LIU
DaiLo

RENÉE BELLEFEUILLE
Frank at the AGO

KRISTIN DONOVAN
Hooked

BASHIR MUNYE

 BERTRAND ALÉPÉE
The Tempered Room

CYNTHIA LEUNG & DAVID CASTELLAN
SOMA Chocolate

SOUTHBROOK VINEYARDS
Biodynamic Winery

DAVE MOTTERSHALL
Loka

GREAT LAKES BREWERY
Craft Beer

EMPOWER T
Clean, Crisp, Refreshing Tea & Botanicals Beverage

FROGPOND VINEYARDS
Organic winery

JOHL RINGUETTE
Nishdish

GRANGE OF PRINCE EDWARD
Family run winery.

VALERIE KROMPAC & CSABA NAGY
The Cake Collective

MELANIE BOZZO
The Plant YYZ

ANDRES SALOMON
Barsa Taberna



Don't miss out on this incredible night of food, drink and fun while supporting and promoting healthy food and food literacy in our schools. I attended Recipe for Change last year and I can assure you that it is one of the best foodie events in the city!  Tickets are selling out fast so grab one now before it's too late: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/recipe-for-change-2017-presented-by-tangerine-tickets-29388196888

