IÖGO Yogurt



IÖGO yogurts that offer products for the entire family. From convenient 1 kg pouches to single serving snack pouches for kids, there is something for every age group and lifestyle. I have always been a bit of a yogurt enthusiast and tend to eat it on a daily basis. My preferred yogurt choice is Greek yogurt, but I am always open to new and innovate blends and flavours. I recently had a chance to try out some of the newly redesignedthat offer products for the entire family. From convenient 1 kg pouches to single serving snack pouches for kids, there is something for every age group and lifestyle.











Not only is there a variety of packaging options, but there is an abundance of flavours and styles of yogurt. Whether you want your yogurt creamy, Greek style, drinkable or 0%, IÖGO has a yogurt just right for you. The unique flavour profiles keep things fun so you’re not always stuck with the same old flavours. They have strawberry shortcake, lemon pie, raspberry, vanilla, pineapple/coconut, apple-cheery-beet (for the kiddies), plus much more.





I had a chance to try out the new IOGO Vanilla Greek Yogurt in a 750ml pouch and absolutely loved it. It saved me time in the mornings and I didn't have to dirty up any extra kitchen utensils. I also found it easier to weigh out for those who want precise servings.









I topped this creamy Vanilla Greek Yogurt with fresh blueberries, cacao nibs, hemp hearts and shredded coconut for a healthy and nutritious breakfast.







I've been meaning to try out the new IÖGO smoothies and protein drinks but haven't spotted them in my local grocery store yet.







